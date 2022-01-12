December 17, 2021: Apple seeds the first developer beta of iOS 15.3

Apple has seeded the iOS 15.3 beta 1 to developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

December 10, 2021: Apple seeds the iOS 15.2 Release Candidate 2 to developers

Apple has seeded the iOS 15.2 Release Candidate 2 to developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

December 7, 2021: Apple seeds the iOS 15.2 Release Candidate to developers

Apple has seeded the iOS 15.2 Release Candidate to developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

December 2, 2021: Apple releases iOS 15.2 beta 4 for developers

Apple has released the fourth OS 15.2 beta for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

November 9, 2021: Apple releases iOS 15.2 beta 3 for developers

Apple has released the third iOS 15.2 beta for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

November 9, 2021: Apple releases second iOS 15.2 beta for developers

Apple has released the second iOS 15.2 beta for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

October 27, 2021: Apple releases first iOS 15.2 beta for developers

Apple has released the first iOS 15.2 beta for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

October 18, 2021: Apple seeds release candidate for iOS 15.1 beta for developers

Apple has seeded the release candidate for iOS 15.1 for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

October 13, 2021: Apple releases fourth iOS 15.1 beta for developers

Apple has seeded the fourth iOS 15.1 beta for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

October 6, 2021: Apple releases third iOS 15.1 beta for developers

Apple has seeded the third iOS 15.1 beta for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

September 28, 2021: Apple releases second iOS 15.1 beta for developers

Apple has seeded the second iOS 15.1 beta for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

September 21, 2021: Apple releases first iOS 15.1 beta for developers

Apple has seeded the first iOS 15.1 beta for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

September 14, 2021: Apple launches iOS 15 RC for developers

Apple has seeded the final release candidate of iOS 15 for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

August 31, 2021: Apple launches iOS 15 beta 8 for developers

Apple has seeded the eighth beta version of iOS 15 for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

August 25, 2021: Apple launches iOS 15 beta 7 for developers

Apple has seeded the seventh beta version of iOS 15 for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

August 17, 2021: Apple launches iOS 15 beta 6 for developers

Apple has seeded the sixth beta version of iOS 15 for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

August 10, 2021: Apple launches iOS 15 beta 5 for developers

Apple has seeded the fifth beta version of iOS 15 for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

July 27, 2021: Apple launches iOS 15 beta 4 for developers

Apple has seeded the fourth beta version of iOS 15 for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

July 14, 2021: Apple launches iOS 15 beta 3 for developers

Apple has seeded the third beta version of iOS 15 for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

June 30, 2021: Apple launches updated version of iOS 15 beta 2 for developers

Apple has released an updated version of the second beta of iOS 15 for developers. Even if you already have the first version of this beta installed, you can download this as an over-the-air update just like any other beta version.

June 24, 2021: Apple launches iOS 15 beta 2 for developers

Apple has seeded the second beta version of iOS 15 for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

June 7, 2021: Apple launches iOS 15 beta 1 for developers

Apple has seeded the first beta version of iOS 15 for developers. Those with registered developer accounts can download and install the beta right now via their Mac, and should be able to install the beta profile and install it as an over-the-air update directly on an iPhone soon.

June 7, 2021: Apple announces iOS 15

Apple has announced iOS 15, the latest version of its software for iPhones. It comes with several new features that will need testing before it launches to the public later this year, and developers will be able to grab the first beta release very soon.