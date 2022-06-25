Apple today changed the subscription management interface on the iPhone and iPad, introducing a refreshed look that adds spacing between each subscription and it makes it clearer which subscriptions are active and inactive.

The change has been made in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, so will be available on all of Apple's best iPhones and iPads. As noted by MacRumors :

Apple has updated the subscriptions page on both iPhone and iPad, making them easier to use and read.

Images shared by the outlet reveal that tapping on the subscription menu within Settings on your iPhone or iPad now reveals a refreshed interface with better spacing between each subscription. There are also now clear sections for 'active' and 'inactive' subscriptions so you can more easily what you're paying for, and what you've used previously.

Tapping on the subscriptions provides detailed information about how much you're paying, the renewal date, and options to cancel existing subscriptions or renew expired ones.

MR reports that this is available on iOS 15.5 and later as well as in the beta for iOS 16. So if you can't see it make sure you've updated to Apple's latest best iPhone software.

The new interface is a welcome refresh and overhaul and brings the Subscriptions section in line with changes made to the rest of the Settings app made by Apple last year.

Announced at WWDC 2022, the next iteration of iOS will debut in the fall alongside iPhone 14, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura.