December 20, 2021: Apple launches the first iOS 15.3 public beta

Apple has released the iOS 15.3 public beta 1. If you have a previous version of the public beta installed, you can download this as an over-the-air update just like any other beta version.

November 9, 2021: Apple launches updated version of iOS 15.2 public beta 2

October 28, 2021: Apple launches updated version of iOS 15.2 public beta 1

October 7, 2021: Apple launches updated version of iOS 15.1 public beta 3

September 29, 2021: Apple launches updated version of iOS 15.1 public beta 2

September 22, 2021: Apple launches updated version of iOS 15.1 public beta 1

August 31, 2021: Apple launches updated version of iOS 15 public beta 8

August 25, 2021: Apple launches updated version of iOS 15 public beta 7

August 18, 2021: Apple launches updated version of iOS 15 public beta 6

August 11, 2021: Apple launches updated version of iOS 15 public beta 5

July 28, 2021: Apple launches updated version of iOS 15 public beta 3

July 16, 2021: Apple launches updated version of iOS 15 public beta 2

