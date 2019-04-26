If you're still wanting one of the adorable Pokémon: Let's Go themed Switch bundles that Nintendo released on Nov, 16 2018 there are some options out there. The bundle includes yellow and tan Joy-Cons, a themed dock, either the Eevee or Pikachu version of the game, and your very own Poké Ball Plus. The Eevee version of the bundle is increasingly more difficult to find so you'll need to pay a little more to get it. It might be better to purchase the Pikachu Switch bundle and then buy Let's Go, Eevee! separately.

Amazon Amazon is the place to go for the elusive Let's Go, Eevee! bundle, selling for $501. The Let's Go, Pikachu! bundle is currently out of stock, but there are plenty of third-party, Amazon fulfillment options, starting at $450. Best Buy If you are not on Amazon, then Best Buy is a totally reasonable second option. The Eevee edition has sold out, but you can still order the Let's Go, Pikachu! Switch bundle for $400. Just the game

If you already have a Switch and you aren't interested in buying a new one, you can also purchase Pokémon: Let's Go! all on its own for $45. Just the Pokeball Plus

Ok! So maybe you aren't really interested in the limited edition Switch and you already have the game. You might want to consider getting the Poké Ball Plus as well! You can head over to Amazon to ensure that you get yours for $45. There are a lot of Switch items for Pokémon fans to buy! I hope that all of you are able to get your hands on everything you want.