Apple's newest tablet looks a lot like this year's iPad Pro, except that it's packed with many firsts. The iPad Air 4 is the first Apple device to include an A14 Bionic chip and Touch ID in its top button. It also introduces the first green and blue tablets of the iPad era. The iPad Air 4, our choice for the best Apple tablet of the year, is available in five distinctive color choices: silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue. Unlike previous models, the iPad Air 4 has a near bezel-less design, meaning the stunning Liquid Retina display is the same on any model you select.

Silver iPad Air 4

Who should buy this iPad?

Silver is the most traditional choice of all when picking a color for your iPad Air 4. It's a classic color that never goes out of style. A finish long used on Apple's unibody MacBooks, the tried-and-true color option won't draw much attention, but perhaps that's probably the point! It does a terrific job of hiding little nicks that appear over time and careful hides fingers as well.