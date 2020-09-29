Apple's newest tablet looks a lot like this year's iPad Pro, except that it's packed with many firsts. The iPad Air 4 is the first Apple device to include an A14 Bionic chip and Touch ID in its top button. It also introduces the first green and blue tablets of the iPad era. The iPad Air 4, our choice for the best Apple tablet of the year, is available in five distinctive color choices: silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue. Unlike previous models, the iPad Air 4 has a near bezel-less design, meaning the stunning Liquid Retina display is the same on any model you select.
Classic color: Silver iPad Air 4
If you rather not give it away that you're carrying around a brand new iPad Air 4, you might want to consider a silver model. As a bonus, the silver finish hides fingerprints and dirt very well.
Out of this world: Space Gray iPad Air 4
For many, space gray has become the preferred color for Apple devices, including the iPad, iPhone, and Mac. It's a great color for anyone who doesn't like change and once to go with the tried-and-true.
Unique hue: Rose Gold iPad Air 4
Over the years, Apple has slightly altered the appearance of "rose gold," depending on the device. The Rose Gold iPad Air 4 offers a finish that's light and fresh.
Are you lucky?: Green iPad Air 4
New for 2020, green is a unique choice that stands out in a crowd. If you want to make a statement, this is the tablet to consider.
For cloud lookers: Sky Blue iPad Air 4
If you aren't crazy about green but want something fresh, consider selecting the first blue iPad ever made. Sky Blue is light enough to hide the dirt and also turn heads.
Silver iPad Air 4
Who should buy this iPad?
Silver is the most traditional choice of all when picking a color for your iPad Air 4. It's a classic color that never goes out of style. A finish long used on Apple's unibody MacBooks, the tried-and-true color option won't draw much attention, but perhaps that's probably the point! It does a terrific job of hiding little nicks that appear over time and careful hides fingers as well.
For traditionalists
Silver iPad Air 4
Silver has always been an iPad color choice, and that selection returns with the fourth-generation iPad Air.
Space Gray iPad Air 4
Who should buy this iPad?
For those who want to add a touch of class and professionalism to their iPad Air 4, space gray is the right color for you. It's nearly as traditional as the silver finish but darker.
Our pick
Space Gray iPad Air 4
For most folks, this traditional choice is the one to select. Yes, it might show a few more fingerprints than silver, but that's okay. That's why they made cleaning pads!
Rose Gold iPad Air 4
Who should buy this iPad?
The Rose Gold finish found on the iPad Air 4 is distinctive and stylish, and ready and waiting for its close-up. If you've grown tired of silver and space gray and not prepared to leap to green and blue, get the Rose Gold iPad Air 4.
Also iconic
Rose Gold iPad Air 4
It's not real gold, but it still looks fantastic in our book. When you're deciding between traditional and cutting edge, get this finish.
Green iPad Air 4
Who should buy this iPad?
Last year, Apple introduced the Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro. For 2020, it's shifting to a much lighter green hue for the iPad Air 4. However, because this green isn't nearly as light as the Sky Blue iPad Air 4, this might be a better choice for anyone looking to stand out in a whole new way.
Fresh choice No. 2
Green iPad Air 4
With more iPad parts than ever before being made from recycled materials, perhaps this is the color choice to select. The green choice!
Sky Blue iPad Air 4
Who should buy this iPad?
The Sky Blue iPad Air 4 could just as easily be called light blue, but that wouldn't sound as nearly as awesome. If you are concerned about fingerprints but have grown tired of silver, this is the tablet for you.
Fresh choice No. 1
Sky Blue iPad Air 4
This iPad finish is probably going to be the hardest to find, at least for a while. Get it now!
