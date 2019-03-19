Best answer: When it comes to picking a cellular plan for your iPad Air 3 or iPad mini 5, you need to weigh your options, because the choices vary.

Wi-Fi only vs. Wi-Fi + Cellular

Since its humble beginnings, the iPad has offered a Wi-Fi + Cellular option in its lineup: For the two newest iPads, a $150 price increase gets you a nano-SIM and eSIM.

What is a SIM card, and how does it work?

As with your iPhone, you'll have to pay a monthly charge for data on your cellular plan; unlike your smartphone, however, these plans are often a la carte — you can buy data as you need, and disable monthly subscriptions at any time without penalty. Additionally, if your smartphone plan allows data sharing, you may be able to directly add your iPad to your monthly plan.

If you're considering getting an iPad with cellular access, here's everything you need to know.

Ask yourself: Do you really need an iPad with Wi-Fi and Cellular?

While $150 may not be a huge price to pay for the option of LTE, not all users need it for their iPad — especially if you have an iPhone with tethering capabilities, or plan to use your tablet largely in areas where there's Wi-Fi.

LTE service can be incredibly useful, however, if you plan to use your iPad on the go and don't want to drain your iPhone's battery to tether. The Cellular model also sports a GPS antenna, if you plan to use your iPad for navigation. I've had LTE-capable iPads since their beginnings, and I love being able to freely work on a close-to-laptop-size device with a cellular antenna. If you have good coverage where you're traveling, it means never having to worry about finding a Wi-Fi hotspot or tethering your iPhone to work.

Additionally, if you have a different data plan on your iPad than your iPhone, it can be useful for getting data in areas where your iPhone's cellular provider has dead spots (and vice versa).

About Apple SIM and eSIM

Apple ships its latest two iPads with an Apple SIM, a cellular nano-SIM card that lets you choose multiple carriers, instead of being locked to a single provider. (In the U.S., that includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, AlwaysOnline, and the international data service GigSky). Though the Apple SIM is manufactured by Apple, you still purchase plans from a specific carrier using your credit card — there's no iTunes billing option.

In a perfect world, you would be able to switch carriers at will with your Apple SIM, but not every company has opted in. Auto-switching in the U.S. works if you pick a T-Mobile, Sprint, AlwaysOnline, or GigSky plan: You can make accounts on all four networks if you so choose, and switch between their plans depending on which suits you based on your location.

Pick AT&T, however, and your Apple SIM card will immediately lock down and become an AT&T-only SIM card. The AT&T option will also immediately disappear once you pick one of its competitors.

What if you prefer another carrier that supports tablet plans, like Verizon? Just swap out the SIM card: All iPads have an unlocked nano-SIM slot, allowing you to use any nano SIM card from the carrier of your choice.

How to remove the SIM card in an iPhone or iPad

This includes international carriers — which means you can freely use your iPad overseas with a local SIM rather than paying crazy fees for U.S. provider roaming or buying an a la carte plan from a universal provider like GigSky. You need only visit your international carrier of choice and pick up a nano-SIM card (usually for free or a nominal fee).

After buying a compatible iPad in the U.S., you can choose from AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, AlwaysOnline, or GigSky on your Apple SIM — but as Matthew Panzarino from TechCrunch first discovered, you can also put an AT&T or Verizon SIM card into the nano-SIM card slot. This allows you to pick from your Apple SIM providers and any provider in your nano-SIM card slot when browsing the iPad's cellular screen.

Note: Some international carriers might require a billing address for that country; we've used hotel, AirBNB, and local food addresses in the past to get around this.

Before you buy: Check your LTE data coverage and speeds

There are lots of great deals on tablet data available for your iPad — but it's not going to do you any good if you can't use that data in your local area. Before you choose a plan for your iPad, we recommend checking out your carrier's coverage maps. You'll also want to see what carriers have the most reliable coverage and speeds in your area — comprehensive coverage means nothing if that coverage is slow as molasses.

Where to buy your Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad

In the U.S., the best place to order your iPad is through Apple — either the Apple Online Store, Apple Store app, or in a physical Apple Store.

One circumstance where carrier ordering might be ideal is Verizon: Since Apple no longer offers a choice of networks when you buy an iPad (it's Apple SIM or bust), if you plan on using Verizon's network you may want to order directly from the carrier.

That said, if you do end up buying from your carrier and your SIM card gets locked to that network, you can also always request an additional Apple SIM from your local Apple Store.

Choose a cellular data plan

Once you've picked up your iPad and any appropriate SIM cards, it's time to choose your plan. The big U.S. carriers offer several data options for iPad users; here's the gist.

T-Mobile

When it comes T-Mobile, you have three options for paying for data on your iPad Pro.

The first is the Simple Choice Mobile Internet. In addition to your monthly allotment of prepaid LTE data, T-Mobile also gives you unlimited 2G data. The LTE data plans break down like so.