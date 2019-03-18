Best answer: The 256GB iPad Air is a great value for the price; however, 64GB could be enough depending on how you use your iPad.

Why is the 256GB is a great value

If you look at the difference between the two storage sizes of the new iPad Air, it's easy to see the $150 difference, which is a sizeable chunk more out of your wallet if you opt for the higher storage capacity; however, if you break it down to price per GB, you start to get a better picture of why the 256GB version is a smart choice. We did the quickly did the math to see how it breaks down.

The 64GB iPad Air = $499, thus 499/64 = $7.97 per GB.

The 256GB iPad Air = $649, thus 649/256 = $2.53 per GB

When you look at the price per GB it's easy to see you're getting a much better value per GB when you pot for the larger storage size. Of course, that's for the Wi-Fi only versions, the Wi-Fi + cellular breaks down like something like this:

64GB = $629, thus 629/64 = $9.82 per GB

256GB =$779 thus 729/256 = $3.04 per GB

You can see the savings per GB are even a little more in the Wi-Fi + cellular version of the new iPad Air since the difference is over $6 per GB.

Plan for the future

A big consideration when deciding how much storage you need is planning for the future because you won't be able to upgrade the storage on your new iPad Air, ever; what you buy is what you're stuck with. So while it's important to look at how you want to use your iPad Air today, remember that your needs could change in the future and over the lifetime of your iPad Air, once again, the 256GB version offers you way more room to grow and be more flexible going forward.

What takes up the most storage?