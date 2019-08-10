Twitter user CoinX tweeted this morning "'Pro' for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years." You can see the tweet and head over to Twitter to see the comments on it below:

An anonymous Twitter account has suggested that the new iPhone that is likely to be announced this September might be called the iPhone Pro.

While there normally isn't much weight to be put behind an anonymous Twitter account with a blank head, CoinX has actually predicted the name of previous iPhones, correctly naming the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR a week before they were announced.

This prediction, however, does not specifically say in what way Apple will use the "Pro" name. Could it be the iPhone Pro? The iPhone 11 Pro? The iPhone 11 Pro Max? Could the newest version of the iPhone XR become the new baseline "iPhone" and the successor to the iPhone XS the new "iPhone Pro"? All of that still remains shrouded in its expected mystery before Tim Cook and team take the stage next month.

If this prediction is actually proven true, this will be the first time that the Pro name comes to the iPhone family. While it would be new here, Apple has already brought the name to most of its other product lines: the iMac Pro in 2017, iPad Pro in 2015, and the Mac and Macbook Pro all the way back in 2006. It's a naming convention that separates their product line to those who need a device for everyday purposes and those who need to push the performance of the product.

If the iPhone Pro debuts in September, it's sure to come with some features not be found in the regular version of the iPhone, and that's actually perfectly fine. Most people are going to well served by the iPhone 11 (or whatever it may be called). The iPhone Pro, or the iPhone 11 Pro, will push the boundaries of what a phone can be, and it will be for those who want a device that does exactly that.