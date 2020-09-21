Best answer: No. Cases for previous iPad Air models won't work with the iPad Air 4 because of design changes with the newer model.

The iPad Air 4 is just not the same

The iPad Air 4, one of the best iPads of 2020, features a new design that takes some (but not all) of its cues from the iPad Pro. It's because of this change that cases for previous iPad Air models won't fit the new one. Though the market will eventually get flooded with iPad Air 4 cases, they'll be in limited supply for a while until the production chain does its thing and pushes out accessories for the new tablet.

This year's iPad Air measures 9.74-by-7-by-0.24 inches and weighs one pound. By contrast, the previous model measured 9.8-by-6.8-by-0.24 inches, and also weighed one pound.

The iPad Air 4 features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina True Tone display and an all-new A14 Bionic chip. Unlike previous models, it doesn't include a Home button. Instead, the top button serves as a Touch ID sensor. You'll also find a USB-connector (bye, bye Lightning), a magnetic connector for a second-generation Apple Pencil, and two speakers, among other features.

But, it might fit inside some 11-inch iPad Pro cases

Although the new iPad Air won't work with cases created for older iPad Air models, there's another way you can go. Some, but certainly not all, cases designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro will work with the iPad Air 4. It's because the devices are almost identical in size, although the iPad Air 4 is slightly thicker. Short of having a very tight-fitting case, you shouldn't have compatibility issues.

If you already have cases for an 11-inch iPad Pro, keep it until your iPad Air 4 arrives to confirm that it fits. Otherwise, hang tight and wait. The iPad Air 4 doesn't even arrive until October, so you still have time.

There's more

Beyond cases, other iPad Pro-compatible accessories work with the iPad Air 4, including the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and second-generation Apple Pencil.