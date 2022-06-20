June is known by gamers the world over as E3 month — popular video game studios and indie studios alike show off their upcoming games and hardware, making it a bit like gamer Christmas in the summer. Nintendo was initially among the developers who held an in-person presentation in Los Angeles, but opted to pivot to pre-recorded Nintendo Direct presentations instead in recent years. Now, Nintendo is known for having multiple Directs a year, with a June Nintendo Direct almost always guaranteed.

However, this year is a bit different. Three quarters of the way through the month and there was no official announcement for a Nintendo Direct... until now.

Tune in on 6/22 at 7am PT for a livestreamed #XenobladeChronicles3 Direct presentation featuring roughly 20 minutes of information about the upcoming RPG adventure for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/x3pRs0EYRA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2022

That's right, Nintendo is holding a presentation in June! But... it's only for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. While there's no doubt that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be a great game, it's a bit unusual for nothing to be announced regarding a company-wide presentation that looks at games produced by Nintendo's various development teams. There are still a few days left in June, and perhaps there will be a presentation in July, but for now, you can tune in to the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct on June 22, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time.