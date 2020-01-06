Anker has announced the iPhone LED Flash , the first MFi certified camera flash for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The accessory is meant to take your iPhone photography and videography to new levels of creativity.

Anker has long been known for its stellar accessories made for the iPhone. From cables to portable charging, the brand has grown to be a staple in the Apple accessory business. Today, Anker has announced that it is moving into a new accessory category for the iPhone: lighting.

One charge of the accessory will apparently last for up to 10,000 photos. It also comes with a diffuser if you are working with a closer subject and need a softer light. Having a light like this also helps balance out lighting conditions if you are working with a subject that is also backlit. It also includes multiple modes of lighting like dual flash and flashlight mode, giving you even more ways to get creative with your lighting.

The iPhone LED Flash has a built-in lightning cable to connect it to your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, so you don't have to worry about carrying around an extra cable. It also thankfully charges using lightning, so you can charge it using the cable from your iPhone. With a built-in standard tripod mount, the flash is easy to mount to any rig you might be using to bring your mobile photos or video to life. And, with an LED light that is "four times brighter and with twice the range of the native iPhone camera flash", you're going to be able to handle a lot more conditions than what is built into the iPhone.

Preorders are available now on Amazon for $49.99 and an estimated ship date of January 25, 2020. For now, the iPhone LED Flash will only be available in the United States and only work for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.