We've already seen that a new Selena Gomez song has a music video shot on an iPhone 11 Pro, which is pretty cool. But what about iPhone 11? Turns out, that's pretty capable as well.
The iPhone 11 starts at just $699 but it's still a very capable video recording tool and YouTuber Jonathan Morrison has proven exactly that by filming an entire music video on one. And he didn't have to use any special "pro" accessories to make it possible, either.
So uh. I shot a music video with @terrorjrmusic using just an iPhone 11 🍇💥👀— Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻♂️ (@tldtoday) October 23, 2019
No gimbal, no lenses, no lighting, no modifiers.
Full video! https://t.co/bPUZiK5jQ8 pic.twitter.com/teJ3u9AGXr
While Morrison does say that he used a $22 accessory to help handle the iPhone, there were no gimbals used. Nor were there any additional light sources or huge lenses. Just an iPhone, some way of holding it, and someone who knew how to use it.
The video was for Terror Jr's new track, "Straight From The Bottle" and the results speak for themselves.
Morrison also ran through how the video was made, including the use of FiLMiC Pro on the iPhone and Final Cut X on a Mac.
This is a great example of what a so-called budget iPhone can do when in the hands of someone who knows what they're doing. Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro both support 4K video recording at up to 60fps, something that allowed Morrison to create some impressive slow moton video by recording in 48fps. I'll let him explain it in the video, but it sure does look cool!
