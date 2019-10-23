What you need to know The new Terror Jr music video was filmed entirely on iPhone 11.

No special lighting, gimbals, or lenses were used.

It looks amazing!

We've already seen that a new Selena Gomez song has a music video shot on an iPhone 11 Pro, which is pretty cool. But what about iPhone 11? Turns out, that's pretty capable as well. The iPhone 11 starts at just $699 but it's still a very capable video recording tool and YouTuber Jonathan Morrison has proven exactly that by filming an entire music video on one. And he didn't have to use any special "pro" accessories to make it possible, either.

So uh. I shot a music video with @terrorjrmusic using just an iPhone 11 🍇💥👀



No gimbal, no lenses, no lighting, no modifiers.



Full video! https://t.co/bPUZiK5jQ8 pic.twitter.com/teJ3u9AGXr — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) October 23, 2019