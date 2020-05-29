Apple Music's Zane Lowe, who regularly interviews groundbreaking artists on his show on Beats 1 Radio, has announced that he is bringing all of those interviews to a new podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Lowe announced the new show, called "The Zane Lowe Interview Series", on Twitter today. He says that the podcast will be where all of his artist interviews for Apple Music live.

Hey I'm excited to share that I now have a new Podcast series where these conversations will live ongoing. You can hear my latest with ⁦⁦@ladygaga⁩ alongside others right now on ⁦@ApplePodcasts⁩ 🎙 https://t.co/2wEeuWfTtH — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) May 29, 2020

The show's description lets fans know what to expect from the show: a deep dive into the lives of some of the most iconic artists.

"One thing that today's biggest artists have in common: They all speak with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about their lives and the stories behind their songs. Hear why he is the interviewer the biggest stars open up to in these candid, in-depth conversations, now available in full on Apple Podcasts."

The first episode of the show to launch its new format features an interview with Lady Gaga, who is close to the release of her next album, Chromatica.

"Ahead of the release of Chromatica, Lady Gaga sat down for a socially distanced chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. In a wide-ranging conversation, they discussed making music as a form of therapy ("my way of dealing with pain is that I write songs"), working with collaborators like Ariana Grande ("this friendship blossomed"), and what she plans to do after the quarantine is lifted ("I'm probably going to go to every gay club that I can find, and hug and kiss every human that I come in contact with")."

You can check out "The Zane Lowe Interview Series" on Apple Podcasts.