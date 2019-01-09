I have a sizeable Apple Watch band collection, and I'm always looking for the ideal storage solution. It's not that I need to show them off, per se. I just want to see them clearly when I'm making a decision about which one to wear today.

This storage case from Zero Mass is constructed of black snake-patterned leatherette. It looks like and feels snakeskin, but no actual snakes were harmed in the creation of this case. The inside is lined with black velvet. Stretchy black elastic bands hold your watch bands in the slots. The top is plexiglass, so you can see your band collection even when the lid is closed. It's lightweight, so opening and closing the case is easy. The lid hinges are invisible, though there is a thin black ribbon on the left side that keeps the lids from overextending backward when you open it.

There are 20 pieces of elastic to hold bands in place. If you place one part of each two-piece band into its own elastic, you can store up to 10 one-piece or two-piece bands, as shown in the above photos. Alternatively, you can stack both parts of a two-piece band and tuck them under a single elastic, as shown in the photo below. That way you could store up to 20 Apple Watch bands in this storage case. Note that if your bands are on the longer side, you will not be able to avoid some overlap, as you can see with the blue and gray bands in the below photo.

The storage case is lightweight but it looks nice with just about any decor. The bands are nicely displayed and won't slide around in the case.