Nintendo lets you move your digital games from one Switch to another instead of having to buy a new copy if you get a new one.

Sharing digital games between consoles is not quite as easy as it is on mobile devices like the iPhone or iPad. Nintendo is notorious for making it incredibly difficult to keep a digital game when moving to a new device. Luckily, with the launch of the Switch, players can transfer a digitally downloaded game from one device to another fairly easily. So, if you sell your Switch, you can add the games to your new one when you later decide that you made a mistake getting rid of it (which you most certainly will if you ever decide to sell your Switch).

First step: Deactivate your old Nintendo Switch

Before you can transfer any data to your new Switch, you'll need to deactivate your Nintendo Account on your old one. Each Nintendo account can only be active on one Switch console at a time. Here's how to deactivate it.

Select the eShop from the Home screen of your Nintendo Switch. Select the account you want to deactivate. You will log in to the eShop. Select your profile in the upper right corner to go to your profile page. Scroll down and select Deactivate next to Active-Console Status. Select Deactivate to confirm that you want to deactivate your Nintendo Account from this Switch.

You can repeat this process with every profile for which you want to deactivate a Nintendo Account.

Next step: Activate your new Nintendo Switch

Just like you did when you got your first Switch, you'll have to add your Nintendo account to your new Switch. Don't create a new account or you won't be able to access your games from it. When the option hits, select Sign in and link and you'll be good to go.

Last step: Game on!

All you have to do next is download and install any previously purchased games from the eShop onto your newly activated Switch. Be sure to use your Nintendo Account when accessing the eShop.

If you want to make sure you properly activated your Nintendo Account on your new Switch, you can find it under Active-Console Status.

Select the eShop from the Home screen of your Nintendo Switch. Select the account for which you want to check the active status. You will log in to the eShop. Select your profile in the upper right corner to go to your profile page. Scroll down to Active-Console Status. If it's active, you will see "This console is active."

