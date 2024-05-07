Apple teases new Apple Pencil 3 eraser features hours ahead of iPad event

In a further hint at a new Apple Pencil and an exciting update to the erase feature, you can now erase Apple’s logo from its homepage, hours ahead of its ‘Let Loose’ iPad event starting later today (May 7).

On Apple’s website , you can drag a finger or a mouse cursor over the company’s logo on the main page, erasing it like you might with an Apple Pencil. Once it disappears, another new logo will appear, ready for you to rub it out again. This likely hints towards a new eraser feature or update in the upcoming Apple Pencil model. This new functionality could be placed at the top of the drawing stylus, much like a regular pencil. Or the eraser could be summoned by a new gesture. Either way, we’d be surprised if the feature didn’t appear in the Apple Pencil 3 , which is expected to be announced at Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ event later today .

As well as a new drawing pen, four new iPad models are rumored for the event — a new OLED iPad Pro with an M3 or M4 chip in two sizes, and an iPad Air 6 model, also in two sizes. Make sure to check iMore for all the coverage once the event starts at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM BST.

How long will the event last?

Apple has been clear that this event is Apple Pencil-focused, so expect to see plenty of demos of how the new Pencil can benefit new and existing customers, as well as how it’s a huge leap from Apple Pencil 2 .

With rumors that just four iPads will also be announced, we’re not expecting the event to last longer than an hour. Indeed, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned this in his ‘Power On’ newsletter , stating that "it’s expected to be about 35 minutes".

Whatever the case, the event is going to be an exciting one, and could hopefully showcase what makes these new iPads better than what’s currently available.

More from iMore