New iPads, LIVE: Everything from Apple's May 7 'Let Loose' Event as it happens — Air, Pro, Pencil and more

The day we’ve been waiting for is finally here — there are now only a few hours until all the Let Loose event attendees will be sat down ready for the show and Apple will take to the stage, and with a little luck, show us the future of the company's iPad line.

We’re expecting some big announcements over the course of the event, from a new pair of iPad Air 6 models in different sizes, and new iPad Pros with OLED screens and a very exciting new chip. Not just that, but there could also be news about a new Apple Pencil 3, with new gestures and features on board.

But that’s not all — before every Apple event, the rumor mill goes into overdrive, as ideas and potential products swirl around the internet. We won’t just be covering the event itself, as it happens, but everything leading up to it, and all the news and rumors that surface before Cook can even say ‘Welcome to Let Loose.

What might be coming out?

There are three main expected products that we might see over the course of the Let Loose event. The first are the new iPad Air 6 models, which are potentially going to come with the M2 chip on board. According to reports, new for this year in the land of the Air is a 12.9-inch model, perfect for people who want a bigger iPad but don’t want to fork out for the larger, and much more expensive, iPad Pro. Beyond that, there are unlikely to be all that many design changes, although the camera might move from a portrait to a landscape position.

(Image credit: Brydge)

Then come the iPad Pro 2024 models, where both sizes are expected to receive upgrades. The biggest is arguably the rumored OLED panels that the tablets are going to receive, which will increase black levels and contrast for a more visually stunning experience. We might also see the launch of a new M-series chip during the event, with some rumors pointing to the inclusion of M4 inside both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Otherwise, M3 is likely to power the new models.

Finally, the Apple Pencil 3 (or Apple Pencil Pro, as some leaks are now calling it) is also expected to launch. That should come with improved gestures, more battery life, and more features than the older model Apple Pencils. This seems to be the highlight of the event, with Tim Cook Tweeting ‘Pencil us in for May 7’ a couple of weeks ago.

Anything else? There’s expected to be a new Magic Keyboard for one, which will likely have a USB-C port — although beyond that, not much.

When is the Let Loose event?

It’s happening today, May 7, at 7 am PT.

How can I watch the Let Loose Event?

If you’ve been lucky enough to receive an invite from Apple, then you’re likely already well on your way to Battersea for the big show. As for the rest of us, we can watch it on the Apple website, or YouTube. Still not sure how to watch the Let Loose event? We have you covered.