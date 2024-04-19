Are you running out of iPhone storage? This setting will get rid of the apps you've forgotten about in the cupboard

Is your iPhone storage full? Have you found that you don’t have enough space to take any more photos because you’ve not got any gigabytes left? There’s a neat solution in your iPhone’s settings that helps alleviate some of your storage stresses, but you’d never know it exists unless you went looking for it.

Even the best iPhones on the market today can struggle with storage space, the regular iPhone 15’s base model ships with 64GB which seems like a lot but in 2024 can be filled very easily with some of the best Apple Arcade games or downloads of the best movies on Apple TV Plus.

Here’s how to offload old apps and free up storage on your iPhone.

How to offload apps and free up iPhone storage

So you’ve got barely any storage left on your device, but your iPhone has old games and productivity apps that you haven’t used in months? There’s a simple fix to help take back control of your iPhone’s storage and the best bit is once you enable this setting it’ll continuously fight to keep your iPhone’s storage from falling to its knees. Here’s how to enable it:

Open Settings Tap App Store Toggle On Offload Unused Apps

Offload Unused Apps automatically removes apps you’ve not used in a while but keeps all of their documents and data. This means those old apps gathering dust in your App Library will be removed to free up storage space but you won’t lose any important data linked to them and you can download the apps again when you need.

Be careful, however, sometimes I’ll go to use an app that I need intermittently throughout the year like Booking.com and I’ll find that it has been deleted. So if you know you have apps that you don’t use often but want to try this setting, make sure to keep note as they will most likely be removed to free up space. Of course, these apps can be re-installed, but it's an extra step some users might not want to take.