This iPhone trick has been around for years — why don't more people use Apple's built-in undo method?

The iPhone has some secret input methods that are often overlooked because your iPhone doesn’t come with a printed user manual. One of these secret inputs allows you to quickly undo text entry quicker than it takes to press and hold backspace — and it works very well.

I’ve been using this simple iPhone trick for as long as I can remember and often forget that others aren’t always aware it exists. After a few drinks at the bar, I’ll mistype a text message and then undo using Shake to Undo and it often leads to an amazed reaction from my friends. Here’s how to use Apple’s secret iPhone undo method.

How to use Shake to Undo on iPhone

Shake to Undo might seem pointless and annoying, you simply shake your iPhone to undo text entry. But if you learn to use it correctly it becomes a great tool in your iPhone’s repertoire of neat tricks.

To use Shake to Undo simply shake your iPhone while holding the device tightly so you don’t drop it and need to book an appointment at your local Apple Store. The setting is enabled by default but if shaking your iPhone doesn’t seem to do anything here’s where to check it’s on:

Open Settings Tap Accessibility, then Touch Toggle On Shake to Undo

If you accidentally shake your iPhone often, follow the steps above and toggle Shake to Undo off to disable the feature. On my iPhone 15 Pro Max, the best iPhone currently available, I find the backspace just a bit out of reach so using Shake to Undo makes deleting text far more efficient.

Give Shake to Undo a try and see if you like it, if you get into the habit of using it then it quickly becomes an indispensable tool on your iPhone.