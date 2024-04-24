This iPhone trick has been around for years — why don't more people use Apple's built-in undo method?
Shake it off.
The iPhone has some secret input methods that are often overlooked because your iPhone doesn’t come with a printed user manual. One of these secret inputs allows you to quickly undo text entry quicker than it takes to press and hold backspace — and it works very well.
I’ve been using this simple iPhone trick for as long as I can remember and often forget that others aren’t always aware it exists. After a few drinks at the bar, I’ll mistype a text message and then undo using Shake to Undo and it often leads to an amazed reaction from my friends. Here’s how to use Apple’s secret iPhone undo method.
How to use Shake to Undo on iPhone
Shake to Undo might seem pointless and annoying, you simply shake your iPhone to undo text entry. But if you learn to use it correctly it becomes a great tool in your iPhone’s repertoire of neat tricks.
To use Shake to Undo simply shake your iPhone while holding the device tightly so you don’t drop it and need to book an appointment at your local Apple Store. The setting is enabled by default but if shaking your iPhone doesn’t seem to do anything here’s where to check it’s on:
- Open Settings
- Tap Accessibility, then Touch
- Toggle On Shake to Undo
If you accidentally shake your iPhone often, follow the steps above and toggle Shake to Undo off to disable the feature. On my iPhone 15 Pro Max, the best iPhone currently available, I find the backspace just a bit out of reach so using Shake to Undo makes deleting text far more efficient.
Give Shake to Undo a try and see if you like it, if you get into the habit of using it then it quickly becomes an indispensable tool on your iPhone.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.