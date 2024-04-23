Become a master of your iPhone's calculator app with this hidden iPhone trick that not many people know even exists
The Calculator app has a backspace!
This iPhone Calculator app tip has saved me a lot of time since I realized it existed. We’ve all been there — you’re calculating big numbers and accidentally hit the wrong one only to find that there’s no backspace button in sight. This handy hidden trick from within the Calculator app lets you remove digits just like a backspace and it has changed my experience completely.
How to delete a digit in the Calculator app on iPhone
This may sound like a very silly quick tip but I’d be shocked to hear that a huge amount of iPhone users wouldn’t benefit from knowing this simple trick. All you need to do is swipe left on the input field where numbers appear to remove the last digit you pressed. It’s a simple tip that not many people know and fixes the biggest issue with the Calculator app — the lack of delete or backspace button.
Not only can you delete numbers from your calculator input but you can also copy and paste numbers directly into the Calculator app which comes in pretty handy when you want to do quick math without flicking back and forth between apps trying to remember the next digit.
I use the Calculator app as much as the next person, (that’s to say probably multiple times a week) and often I get incredibly frustrated at my poor short-term memory which means I either forget what number to input or tap the wrong number by mistake. Learning that there is indeed, an albeit secret, backspace button in Calculator has changed my opinion of the app altogether and I now love using it. That said, I’d like to see Apple implement an actual backspace button into Calculator in iOS 18 because I can’t even imagine how many iPhone users out there have no idea this trick even exists.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.