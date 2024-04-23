Become a master of your iPhone's calculator app with this hidden iPhone trick that not many people know even exists

This iPhone Calculator app tip has saved me a lot of time since I realized it existed. We’ve all been there — you’re calculating big numbers and accidentally hit the wrong one only to find that there’s no backspace button in sight. This handy hidden trick from within the Calculator app lets you remove digits just like a backspace and it has changed my experience completely.

How to delete a digit in the Calculator app on iPhone

This may sound like a very silly quick tip but I’d be shocked to hear that a huge amount of iPhone users wouldn’t benefit from knowing this simple trick. All you need to do is swipe left on the input field where numbers appear to remove the last digit you pressed. It’s a simple tip that not many people know and fixes the biggest issue with the Calculator app — the lack of delete or backspace button.

Not only can you delete numbers from your calculator input but you can also copy and paste numbers directly into the Calculator app which comes in pretty handy when you want to do quick math without flicking back and forth between apps trying to remember the next digit.

I use the Calculator app as much as the next person, (that’s to say probably multiple times a week) and often I get incredibly frustrated at my poor short-term memory which means I either forget what number to input or tap the wrong number by mistake. Learning that there is indeed, an albeit secret, backspace button in Calculator has changed my opinion of the app altogether and I now love using it. That said, I’d like to see Apple implement an actual backspace button into Calculator in iOS 18 because I can’t even imagine how many iPhone users out there have no idea this trick even exists.