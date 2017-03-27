Each iWork app has added Touch ID support, along with a number of other new features.

Apple has released some significant updates for its suite of iWork apps on both macOS and iOS. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, on both platforms, have all added support for Touch ID, which lets you quickly open password-protected documents, spreadsheets, and presentations on Touch ID-equipped iPhones and iPads, as well as the new Touch Bar MacBook Pros.

Pages has added the ability to add professional-looking math equations to your documents using either LaTeX or MathML notation. You can also add bookmarks throughout your document to link different parts of your document together, and you can now import and export in Rich Text Format (RTF).

Keynote has made it easier to clean up a presentation by allowing you to quickly replace fonts throughout one. You can also more easily customize dates, times, and currencies for you region and language. On iOS, it's now easier to rehearse your presentation, with the ability to display the current slide, presenter notes, and a timer in a single view. Keynote for Mac, meanwhile, has introduced the Object List, which makes selecting, editing, and organizing objects and slides much easier. Both versions now allow you to import presentations from Keynote 1.

Numbers now lets you add current or historical stock information to your spreadsheets, and comes with a new template, My Stocks, which makes it easy to track your stock portfolio. You can also cut, copy, and paste duplicate sheets while collaborating on a spreadsheet. You can also edit rich text within table cells in Numbers of iPhone and iPad.

On iPhone and iPad, you can also now format text as superscript or subscript, use ligatures, and change text background color in all three iWork apps. Additionally, Pages and Keynote for Mac have added new stock and currency functions, which offer up-to-date information on securities that appear in tables.

You can find updates for all of these apps in the Mac App Store and iOS App Store right now.

Mac:

iOS: