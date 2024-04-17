Adobe Premiere Pro is about to get some new generative AI features to make creating video and audio easier
The AI is everywhere now.
The race to add as many new AI features to software as possible continues, with Adobe the latest to preview a number of them that are designed to make creating and editing video and audio easier than ever.
Adobe previewed new generative AI capabilities that are coming to its Premiere Pro video editing app including the ability to prompt the app with what you want and then have the AI work its magic using a new video model for Firefly.
However, Adobe is keeping its launch plans quiet — the preview only confirms that the features are on the way and stops short of saying when creatives can expect to be able to take them for a spin.
Generative AI for all
Announcing the plans in a press release, Adobe said that the new tools will include "breakthrough generative AI innovations within Adobe Premiere Pro that will reimagine video creation and production workflows, delivering new creative possibilities that every pro editor needs to keep up with the high-speed pace of video production."
The release continued, adding that "new generative AI tools coming to Premiere Pro this year enable users to streamline editing all videos, including adding or removing objects in a scene or extending an existing clip." Beyond that, new workflows "will be powered by a new video model that will join the family of Firefly models including Image, Vector, Design and Text Effects."
Adobe also says that it intends to bring third-party generative AI models into the Adobe ecosystem. Those models include those from OpenAI and Runway, and the company is already testing integrating them with Premiere Pro.
The features that users can expect include Generative Extend, seamlessly adding frames to make clips longer, as well as Object Addition and Removal which will do exactly what it sounds like. Finally, Text to Video will allow people to generate new footage without ever leaving their desk.
