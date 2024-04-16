Spotify's lossless music support could finally be on the way via the Music Pro add-on instead of a whole new tier

If you're waiting for lossless music streaming to come to Spotify, you aren't alone. While Apple Music already offers its own lossless music, Spotify has so far been unable to get its act together. That could be about to change, and it might finally debut alongside a new add-on rather than as a new pricing tier.

Spotify has been talking about its Spotify HiFi or Supremium subscription offering for years now, and it's so far been unable to ship it. The new tier was expected to sport lossless music streaming but so far, that hasn't happened.

But now a new report suggests that changes are afoot, but lossless audio won't be part of a new tier as originally expected. Instead, it's thought that the high-quality streaming option will debut as part of the Music Pro add-on that will include support for DJ remixes and more.

Sounds good

This is all according to a report by The Verge based on code that was spotted over on Reddit. That code says that “lossless has arrived” with support for “up to 24-bit/44.1kHz” FLAC files.

There is also talk of a new feature that will enhance sound played via specific headphones, with the AirPods mentioned specifically. It remains to be seen what that will actually do, not to mention the fact that pricing and availability still remain something of a mystery. There's no word on how much the new Music Pro add-on will cost, but it'll be an option that is offered to Spotify Premium subscribers.

So far Spotify has not mentioned what all of this means, but it's possible that there is something on the horizon given the new code discoveries.

