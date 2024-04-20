Callsheet is an essential iPhone and iPad app for movie lovers

The Callsheet app is designed to help you quickly and easily find the information you need.

Everyone likes watching movies and getting stuck into TV shows. But if you’re the kind of person who always wants to find out so much more about the films and boxsets you enjoy, like where you recognize someone from or when a TV series was first released, you need the Callsheet app for the iPhone or the iPad.

Callsheet is a comprehensive app packed with all sorts of information about movies and TV shows, including age ratings, dates, titles, cast history, crew information and so much more.

The first line of the Callsheet description over on the Apple App Store reads: “Find information about your favorite movies and shows, without constant login prompts, ads, auto-playing videos, and other junk.” If you’re thinking that sounds like a direct dig at competitor IMDb, we think you’re spot on.

Why Callsheet is easier to use than IMDb

IMDb is great and it’s long been the first port of call if you need more info about a movie, an actor, or a crew member. But it’s not designed with users in mind. Particularly users who might be in the middle of a TV show binge and just want easy-to-find info quickly.

The iOS app constantly asks you to sign in. It also often stalls on my iPhone, too. It has a cluttered design and it’s hard to find what you want most of the time. I’ve had a bugbear with IMDb for a while but I didn’t realize that I’m not the only one who doesn’t like the experience.

Instead, Callsheet is designed to help you really quickly and easily find what you need to know about the cast and crew in TV and movies. It wants to get you what you need, not sell you stuff or interrupt your journey with distractions and fuss. It’s made by an independent developer too, so there are no ads or agendas either.

Someone in Callsheet’s reviews said “It’s like if Apple made IMDb” and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about what a perfect comparison that is. It’s no wonder Callsheet has previously won an 'Editor’s Choice' award on the Apple App Store.

As well as a more streamlined experience, Callsheet has some cool built-in features that set it apart from IMDb even more. For starters, it helps you avoid TV spoilers by giving you the option to hide character names, episode counts, episode titles, and episode thumbnails.

It also gives you quick access to the most interesting bits of trivia, Wikipedia, parental guidance, and where you can watch the things you’re looking for – information that should be bang up to date as it’s provided by JustWatch.

Callsheet offers 20 searches for free. After that, you’ll need to subscribe for $9/£9 per year. Sign up for a subscription and you’ll get a one-week free trial, which is worth it if you think you’ll get your money’s worth but want to check.