Assassin's Creed Mirage is finally launching on iPhone 15 Pro devices and some iPad models – here's when

After being teased at Apple's iPhone 15 launch event back in September 2023, Assassin's Creed Mirage is now headed to the iPhone 15 Pro models. It'll also be available on certain iPad devices when it launches. It'll be available to download from the App Store starting on 6 June.

AAA game titles are now available on the best iPhones. It's all thanks to the A17 chip and smart internal design, which let the phones run ray tracing natively from the hardware itself. Traditionally implemented data-side on phones, ray-tracing tech often ends up in worse performance and visuals.

Here's what you need to know about the game

The new iPhone version of Assassin's Creed Mirage is the same as the title that hit consoles last October. It's fully equipped with the tale of Basim, a plucky young thief turned master assassin. Developed by Ubisoft Sofia, the game is tailored to the robust specs of the iPhone 15 Pro models powered by the A17 Pro chip and iPads rocking an M1 chip or better.

Concerned about how you'll perform those stealth assassinations on a touchscreen? Fear not! Ubisoft has rejigged the game controls for touch interfaces, promising an "intuitive, comfortable and engaging gaming experience." Plus, for those of you who flit between devices like a bee in a garden, Ubisoft Connect ensures your game progress follows you with its cross-progression and cross-save features.

Fancy a test run before you throw your coins at the screen? Ubisoft’s got you covered with a free 90-minute teaser – which is just enough to get you hooked. After your trial, you can unlock the full game with a one-time in-app purchase of €49.99/$49.99. Thanks to the App Store, the purchase will sync across your devices, as well as your progress.

