Did you know you can drag and drop between your iPhone apps? Here's how to quickly move photos and files within iOS 17

This iPhone feature is a game-changer yet for some reason not many people even know it exists. If I were to say you can quickly move files and photos between iPhone apps by dragging and dropping like you can on Apple's best Macs, would you be surprised? Or have you been using this feature for years?

When it comes to adding photos to a message, for example, most of us wouldn't ever think of opening the Photos app and dragging directly from your Photo Library into the chat field, but it’s insanely useful and well worth knowing about. Here’s how to quickly move photos and files using drag and drop on iPhone.

How to use drag and drop on iPhone

Drag and drop on iPhone works exactly as you’d expect it to, allowing you to select different files and move them into an app of your choice. Here’s how to use the feature:

Simply tap and hold on a file you want to move and drag it within the app. Next, swipe up from the bottom of your screen as if you were closing the app and select the app you want to move that file to. Finally, drop the file into the destination app, and voila! This is very useful for moving files into Notes or using iOS 17’s Journal app — I’ve found this particularly useful when scrolling deep into the past of my Photo Library as normally I end up losing the image I’m looking for.

You can drag and drop most files into most apps, just give it a try and see if it works. You’ll find that while you may not use this feature all the time, it’s a brilliant option to have when wanting to navigate your iPhone like a pro. For owners of one of the best iPads, this handy trick helps make iPadOS 17 feel like a Mac experience — perfect for power users.