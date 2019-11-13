The display size isn't the only thing that's different between these two MacBook Pro models. For many, however, it might be the most important reason for choosing one model over another.

Before making a purchase, you should see the MacBook Pro models side-by-side and decide whether you really need the larger display found on the 16-inch model. You'll also need to determine how you're going to use your laptop regularly. Are you mostly a web-surfer who plans on using the device for writing and spreadsheet work, or are you more of the creative type who plans on using the laptop for graphics-intensive jobs? Do you plan on attaching external displays to your laptop? If so, how many?

13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) Starting price $1,799 $2,399 Display 13.3-inch Retina Display with True Tone 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone PPI 227 226 Processor 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5; upgradable to 2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 processor; upgradable to 2.4GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory; AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 memory RAM 8GB, 16GB 16GB, 32GB, 64GB Storage 256GB SSD (up to 2TB SSD) 512GB SSD (up to 8TB SSD) Ports Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) Battery life Approx. 10 hours Approx. 11 hours Weight 3.02 pounds 4.30 pounds Camera 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD Keyboard Butterfly mechanism Magic Keyboard

Ultimately, we believe the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the best choice for most people. Pros are looking for a pro-level computer and the 16-inch MacBook Pro is packed with the latest processor, most storage and RAM, and the most advanced features your money can buy. The 13-inch model weighs less and costs less, but pros will see that the 16-inch model fits your needs better.

If you do a lot of photo-editing and video work and need the speediest MBP currently on the market, the larger model is your choice. It's the one that offers more or better options when it comes to RAM, processor speed, storage, and graphics card.

You can purchase up to 64GB in RAM on the bigger model, versus the maximum of 16GB on the smaller unit. The more memory your Mac has, the more apps you can run at the same time, and the better they will perform. When it comes to processors, the 16-inch model is upgradeable to a blazing-fast 2.4GHz 8-core Intel Core i9, compared to the 2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 on the 13-inch model. Storage maxes out at 8TB on the 16-inch model and 2TB on the 13-inch model.

Creators take note the 16-inch model comes standard with an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory and is upgradeable to the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 memory for even better performance. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is only available with an Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 processor, which is excellent for everyday tasks, but less so when you need to use graphics-based apps more often.

It's also worth noting the MacBook Pro can support up to one 5120x2880 (5K) display for the 13-inch model, and two 4096x2304 displays simultaneously. The 16-inch model, meanwhile, can support up to two displays with 6016‑by‑3384 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colors, and up to four displays with 4096‑by‑2304 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colors, for the 16-inch model.

The workhorse 16-inch MacBook Pro (Touch Bar) (2019) When it's time to go big, you can't do any better than this MacBook Pro model If you want power, the most significant display possible, the ability to drive ridiculous amounts of external displays, and options for the most memory, processor cores, and graphics chips available, you want the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Most portable but less pro. 13-inch MacBook (Touch Bar) (2019) A beautifully designed laptop at the perfect size for most users If you value portability over power, are fine with fewer processor cores and lower-end memory and graphics options, and otherwise want a pro without paying top dollar for it, get a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

