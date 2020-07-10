Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that he believes Apple will release several MacBook's sporting Apple Silicon over the next year.

In a research note seen by iMore, Kuo states that the first Apple Silicon Mac to enter production will be a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, which will enter production in Q4 of 2020. This will be closely followed by a MacBook Air, produced either in Q4 of 2020 or the start of 2021.

Later next year, he says that Apple plans to release 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with Apple Silicon, and a new design. These will enter production in either Q2 or Q3 of 2021.

Kuo says that an optimistic scenario would see the cost reduction of Apple Silicon in the MacBook Air and a resulting lower price. He predicts Apple could ship between 18-20 million units in 2021.

Apple Silicon (probably) won't lower the price of future MacBook Pros

Kuo highlights that Macxbook models in 2021 may be redesigned, and that production of older models will drop significantly.

Apple announced Apple Silicon at WWDC, and its plan to transition away from Intel processors to its own-designed processors, to feature in Macs very soon. Apple stated that the first Apple Silicon Mac would ship before the end of this year if Kuo is correct, it seems likely that this will be a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro.

Kuo also says that Apple's MacBook shipments in 2020 are better-than-expected due to increased MacBook Air demand and growth in people working from home and that MacBook supply has been tight as a result. Estimates peg shipments at between 16-17 million units, up from 14.5-15.5 million in 2019. A significant increase in orders for Q2 and 3 of this year is also reported.