What you need to know
- An Apple silicon MacBook Pro is expected to be announced next week.
- This concept shows what that might look like.
- It includes Face ID, an Apple A14X chip, and more.
Apple is expected to announce a new MacBook Pro with Apple silicon as soon as next week, but will it be anything like this concept created by the Hacker 34 on YouTube? We can sure hope so!
That's because this concept includes a min-LED Liquid Retina Display XDR screen, a super-fast Apple A14X Bionic chip, and more. Oh, and Face ID because why not?
The best MacBook Pro ever. Introducing the all new ARM MacBook Pro. It starts with an all new design, bezeless massive 14 or 16" Liquid Retina Display XDR (mini LED), industry leading A14X Bionic chip, ultra fast IO (upto 64GB DDR4 ram and 4TB NVMe SSD), most secure Mac ever with Face ID, new 1080P TrueDepth camera with Animoji, running the latest macOS 11 Big Sur out of the box and even more...
Apple has a special event set for November 10 and it's thought that at least two portable Macs will get their debut during that event. The smart money appears to be on a 13-inch MacBook Pro of some description being one of those devices.
If this MacBook Pro ships, will you buy it? I think it might be difficult to turn down!
