Max Bench has released a YouTube video outlining the benchmark performance of the new 16-inch Macbook Pro.

According to their testing, the new MacBook Pro shows significant improvements on the 15-inch Model, even though the two devices share the same 2.6GHz 6-core i7 processor. There are no scores for the i9 model, however, as this hasn't begun shipping yet.

The tests ran Cinebench R20 5 times in a row, testing thermal performance, clock speeds, and wattage. They also tested the maximum fan speed of the new device, analyzing its noise performance. They used Geekbench 5 to test the processor, Metal to test graphics, and Unigine Heaven to see how gaming performance has improved.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro boasts 28% increased airflow and a 35% larger heatsink compared to the 15-inch.

In terms of CPU performance, one of the most interesting results was the fact that the 16-inch MPB's processor peaks at 4.40GHz, compared to 4.17GHz in the 15-inch, despite the fact that the processors are identical. Clearly Apple has been able to eke out some extra performance from the chip. Stabilized clock speed was also significantly faster, 3.35GHz compared to 3.06GHz. The overall score gave the 16-inch MBP 2,632, compared to 2,425 in the previous 15-inch.

Over 5 runs, the processor turned out to be roughly 8-10% faster, despite the shared processor, and the fact that the fans in the newer model run on average about 900RPM slower. The newer 16-inch model also performed better in Geekbench 5's multi-core testing.

There's an even bigger difference when it comes to graphics. The 16-inch's base 5300M clocked a Geekbench 5 Metal score of 21,328, a whopping improvement on the 15-inch's 12,954. Of course, the newer 5300M is a better card than the 15-inch's 555X. However, the new 5300M even managed to beat the score of the Vega 16 graphics card, which was a customizable upgrade in the 15-inch model. The Unigine Heaven scores also showed that the 16-inch MBP was able to clock around 47.7 FPS, compared to a measly 17.8 in the 15-inch MBP.

You can check out the full video below, but overall it's clear from these tests that the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a really substantial performance upgrade versus the now-discontinued 15-inch MacBook Pro.