Today 1Password is unveiling a new enterprise service called 1Password Advance Protection that will expand the number of security tools businesses have at their disposal.

Businesses using the new 1Password service will have access to a bevy of complex security tools such as enforced two-factor authentication. It'll be really easy to install a company-wide policy of two-factor authentication. Additionally, companies will have the option to decide which second factor the team can use when they begin using 1Password on a new device.

Team leaders will also have the ability to restrict access to firewall rules that control the time and place a team member can sign-in to 1Password and the ability to view and manage the sign-in attempts.