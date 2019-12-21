As reported by MacRumors , the memo from Apple stated that MacBook Pro models from 2014 or earlier are no longer eligible under the scheme.

A memo issued to Apple Authorized Service Providers has revealed that MacBooks from 2014 and earlier are no longer eligible for Apple's anti-reflective coating repair program.

Apple continues to authorize free display repairs for eligible MacBook and MacBook Pro models with anti-reflective coating issues for up to four years after the affected notebook's original purchase date, the company said in an internal memo distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers this week.

That means that current MacBook Pros eligible for the program are the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro from early 2015 through 2017, and the 12-inch MacBook from 2015, 16 and 17. Apple has not added any MacBook Pro or Air models from 2018 or later to the scheme.

Most MacBooks from 2014 or earlier were likely already well past their eligibility window, however, they might have been sold by resellers at a later date and had previously remained eligible until now.

The program started in October 2015, after it emerged that the anti-reflective coating on the Retina display some MacBooks and MacBook Pros was vulnerable to wearing off or delaminating.

The internal service guide further states that any customers who have incurred out-of-warranty costs related to the issue are eligible for a refund, and should contact Apple Support. Whilst the memo was sent to ASPs, you can of course also have an eligible Mac repaired in an Apple store.

