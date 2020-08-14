Apple's 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available to order refurbished from its online store, with savings of up to $200 to be had over new models.

As reported by MacRumors:

There are a few different models of the 13-inch MacBook available, including both i5 and i7 models. With savings of $200, you can now score a 1.4GHz i5 MacBook Pro for just $1,099.

You can view the full range of refurbished MacBook Pro models here.

As per all of Apple's refurbished Mac sales, the refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro will come with a one-year warranty, free delivery, and returns. All Apple refurbished products undergo full functional testing, genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary) and thorough cleaning. They also ship in brand new boxes with all the usual accessories and cables.

Given the MacBook Pro was only announced in May, the oldest model you'll be picking up will likely be three months older or less, which makes this particular saving a really sweet deal over buying new from Apple.

The biggest change to the 13-inch MacBook Pro this year was the return of the scissor-switch Magic Keyboard, as well as beefed-up internals for faster processing and better graphics.

The new refurbished MacBooks are available in both the U.S. and UK refurbished store.