What you need to know
- Apple announced its new MacBook Pro earlier this week.
- It features slightly beefier internals and Apple's new Magic Keyboard.
- Here's a roundup of the initial reviews and some videos too!
Apple announced its brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro on Monday, May 4. Here's a roundup of all the very first reviews and videos!
The new machine sports Intel's 10th generation processor, as well as better RAM and bigger hard drive options. Most importantly, it features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which means the butterfly keyboard of broken dreams is officially... dead!
Mashable
"If it ain't broke, give it a new keyboard."
CNN
"The Magic Keyboard is definitely our favorite feature after 48 hours. The responsiveness of the keys wins us over and we think you'll find typing on it to be an enjoyable experience. We're just happy it made its way to the 13-inch MacBook Pro."
CNBC
"Apple finally fixed the keyboards on all of its laptops — and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is great"
TechCrunch
"With the new MacBook, Apple closes one of the more unfortunate product chapters in its history. The upgraded 13-inch mercifully marks the end of the failed five-year experiment that was the butterfly switch."
CNET
"Sure, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro adds 10th-gen Intel CPUs and doubles the storage, but the really big thing is that Apple finally fixed the keyboard."
The Verge
"The new 13-inch MacBook Pro has a Magic Keyboard and the option to get a 10th Gen Intel Core processor. Apple has finally killed the butterfly keyboard. In our early testing, it performs way better than expected. This is more than a spec bump."
Macworld
"The new 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers a big graphics upgrade"
Marques Brownlee
"There's something you should know about Apple's new laptops. Let's talk about minor updates."
