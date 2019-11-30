Those with the EufyCam E home security system can add a camera into the mix for only $116.99 thanks to Amazon's Black Friday weekend sale. The eufyCam E Wireless Security Add-On Camera regularly sells for as much as $180, but today's deal saves you over $60 and brings the single camera down to its best price yet.

This add-on camera requires that you've already invested in other pieces of Eufy's home security kit; you'll need either the Eufy HomeBase or HomeBase E to be able to use it in your home.

For those looking for a home security camera that's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, look no further than Eufy's eufyCam E. This wireless security camera is IP65 weatherproof-rated and capable of running for a full 365 days on a single charge, and up to three years in Standby Mode. It records in 1080p too and lets you watch live footage using an app on your phone.

Have an Amazon Alexa device with a screen? You can even view the camera's live video feed right on devices like the Echo Show 5. Now's the perfect time to pick one up too, as it's still on sale for Black Friday and down to only $49.99 for a short time.

