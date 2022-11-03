Level responds to iPhone smart lock-picking controversy, says only 4% of break-ins use that method anyway
The lock has received the BHMA AAA rating for strength and durability, we're told.
Following claims that its latest Lock+ smart lock could be picked in seconds, Level has provided iMore with a statement pointing out that it received the BHMA AAA rating for strength and durability.
The company added that it takes "security very seriously and ensure[s] that Level Locks are engineered to meet or exceed the highest industry standards for residential locks."
The controversy erupted when YouTuber LockPickingLawyer shared a video of them being able to break into a Level Lock+ with just a couple of tools. They did note that the standard key and knob cylinder construction means that buyers can swap them out, but Level doesn't believe that's needed. Nor should it be on a $320 lock.
"Level uses a typical type C lock cylinder from a major industry supplier and is commonly available in hundreds of lock brands on the market," Level's statement notes. It also says that "it’s no secret that any consumer grade lock cylinder can be readily picked by those with some expertise and tools."
What some may find most worrying about the video — embedded above — is that little skill appears to be required, although it's a matter of debate whether most people would be able to do what LockPickingLaywer achieves in that video.
Notably, Level points out that "lock picking accounts for only 4% of home break incidents," a fact that might help put some minds at ease. "While it makes for an exciting headline, homes are broken in most via open doors and windows, or forced entries," Level says.
In terms of raw tech, the Level Lock+ is perhaps the best iPhone-connected smart lock around right now thanks to its support for Apple Home Key. If Level's response puts your mind at ease, you can place an order for one of your very own via Apple for $329.95 (opens in new tab) right now.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
