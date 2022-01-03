"Combining elegant aesthetics with technology designed to safeguard privacy, Eve Outdoor Cam goes beyond legacy surveillance camera concepts with their conspicuous looks and manufacturer clouds", says Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems. "Eve Outdoor Cam embodies what Eve stands for: beautiful, connected home products that set the standard for privacy-first smart homes."

Smart home accessory vendor Eve Systems has unveiled a new HomeKit security camera at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. The Eve Outdoor Cam — coming this April, features a sleek modern design, powerful integrated floodlight, and support for HomeKit Secure Video .

Eve's latest camera streams and captures events in 1080p high definition resolution at 24fps with a wide 157-degree field of view. The camera supports two-way audio for communicating with those within its view, IP55 weather resistance, and IR night vision that provides a picture in the dark up to 100-feet away.

Through HomeKit Secure Video, the Eve Outdoor Cam stores 10-days worth of events securely in iCloud. The Eve Outdoor Cam can also take advantage of other HomeKit Secure Video features such as Face Recognition and Package Detection; plus, users can tailor smart notifications that can weed out things such as cars or pets.

The Eve Outdoor Cam will be available starting April 5th for $249.95 through Eve and Amazon, followed by Apple at a later date.