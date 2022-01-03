What you need to know
- Eve Systems has revealed a new HomeKit-enabled camera at CES 2022.
- Eve Outdoor Cam supports HomeKit Secure Video and features an integrated floodlight.
- Eve has also announced immediate availability of Eve MotionBlinds from select resellers.
Smart home accessory vendor Eve Systems has unveiled a new HomeKit security camera at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. The Eve Outdoor Cam — coming this April, features a sleek modern design, powerful integrated floodlight, and support for HomeKit Secure Video.
"Combining elegant aesthetics with technology designed to safeguard privacy, Eve Outdoor Cam goes beyond legacy surveillance camera concepts with their conspicuous looks and manufacturer clouds", says Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems. "Eve Outdoor Cam embodies what Eve stands for: beautiful, connected home products that set the standard for privacy-first smart homes."
Eve's latest camera streams and captures events in 1080p high definition resolution at 24fps with a wide 157-degree field of view. The camera supports two-way audio for communicating with those within its view, IP55 weather resistance, and IR night vision that provides a picture in the dark up to 100-feet away.
Through HomeKit Secure Video, the Eve Outdoor Cam stores 10-days worth of events securely in iCloud. The Eve Outdoor Cam can also take advantage of other HomeKit Secure Video features such as Face Recognition and Package Detection; plus, users can tailor smart notifications that can weed out things such as cars or pets.
The Eve Outdoor Cam will be available starting April 5th for $249.95 through Eve and Amazon, followed by Apple at a later date.
In addition to the new floodlight camera, Eve has also announced that the company's MotionBlind roller shade motor technology is now available through select Coulisse window covering resellers. As with other recent Eve hardware releases, Eve MotionBlinds support Thread connectivity— a first for the smart shade category — offering quick setup, local control, and hub-free operation.
"When adding window coverings to your connected home, making a future-proof choice is key," says Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems. "As Thread-enabled accessories, Eve MotionBlinds can support Matter, the smart home standard of the future that is currently being developed by Google, Amazon, Apple and numerous IoT manufacturers."
Along with Thread, Eve MotionBlinds also support the upcoming Matter smart home standard backed by Apple, Google, and Amazon. Matter essentially makes Eve MotionBlinds future-proof as users will be able to integrate their shades into all of the major smart home ecosystems, which is especially important with window sizing and custom orders.
If you are interested in Eve MotionBlinds, you can head over to motionblinds.com/eve to find a retailer in your area. In the US, Eve MotionBlinds are available through omniablinds.com and selectblinds.com/eve-motionblinds, with pricing varying depending on fabric, size, and accessory options. Stay tuned for more on Eve MotionBlinds as we are currently testing a set from Omnia Blinds, with a full review coming soon.
