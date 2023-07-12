This Arlo security HomeKit camera is 40% off just as Prime Day 2023 wraps up

These Amazon Prime deals continue to rack up with an Arlo security camera now yours for just $59.99!

This deal is part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day party that will come to an end soon so you should definitely consider picking your camera up now before the price goes back up to the usual $100. Order now and save $40 and 40% without entering any discount codes or clipping any coupons.

More security for less

Arlo Essential Security Camera | $100 $59.99 at Amazon This security camera is a great option for anyone on the hunt for an indoor security camera that won't break the bank. It supports 1080p video recording and features a two-way comms option for talking to pets and people alike and right now it's 40% off.

Arlo's Essential Indoor Camera is a budget option that also features plenty of bells and whistles despite its low price — and that price just got even lower of course. Those features include a 1080p camera with a 130-degree viewing angle as well as support for two-way voice chats. They can come in handy when trying to calm a noisy dog, for example.

Other features include smart alerts via the Arlo Secure plan if chosen, while a built-in siren can also be triggered should there be any unwanted guests in the room. Night vision and motion detection round out the main features, and you don't need any kind of hub to set this camera up or indeed view any of the footage it captures.

This deal applies to both the black and white versions of this camera so be sure to have your preferred one selected when adding your camera to your cart. They're both functionally identical, so the only consideration is whether the black or white will work best in your home.