Adobe warns users on older versions of Lightroom Classic and Photoshop , which use 32-bit licensing components and installers, aren't supported by macOS Catalina at all. (I've already run into an issue where I'm unable to open the Adobe Application Manager, which is 32-bit, although Lightroom and Photoshop work fine.)

Photoshop and Lightroom users eager to take macOS Catalina for a spin are being urged to wait. Adobe this week (via The Verge )updated support documents saying there are "known compatibility issues," which could interrupt some workflows.

Meanwhile, in Photoshop (20.0.6), Adobe said file naming options don't work correctly in the Save As dialog. The company recommends editing the name's extension manually to match the format as a workaround. There are other compatibility issues, which Adobe lists on its website.

Adobe also noted Lightroom Classic (8.4.1) users won't be able to run the Lens Profile Creator, which is currently 32-bit. The company said it's currently investigating updating the utility to be 64-bit.

Finally, Lightroom Classic users may run into a problem tethering their Nikon cameras. Apparently, the software is unable to detect Nikon cameras "when the camera is turned on after invoking the 'Start Tether Capture…' command."

In general, Adobe says all of its current products are 64-bit, but the apps haven't been designed or fully tested for Catalina, so the company is recommending users wait to update. If you rely on either app for a living, it's in your best interest to wait until Adobe resolves all known issues.