Bowers & Wilkins Px8 vs AirPods Max: Which should you buy?

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at World Wide Stereo (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) The newest kid on the block The company's newest flagship wireless headphones have arrived, and these are extra special and packed with some excellent new features. They're also available in a special-edition 007 version for a limited time. For Incredible battery life

Awesome app integration

Comes with an actual case

Bluetooth 5.2

Lighter Against It's not a charging case

More expensive

No spatial audio

Fewer color choices Apple AirPods Max View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Solid over-ear

The AirPods Max are the only Apple-branded over-ear headphones. They pack great sound with lots of great features, including active noise cancelation and transparency modes, a custom Apple driver for high-fidelity audio, comfortable memory foam ear cushions, and up to 20 hours of battery life. For Custom Apple drivers

Apple H1 chip

Choice of five colors

Comfortable ear cups

Spatial audio included

More modern design Against Too modern design?

The "Smart" case isn't really a case

Older than B&W Px8

Heavier

When you're asked to spend more than $500 for a pair of wireless headphones that will almost certainly become outdated within a few years, they better be extraordinary. Luckily, there's no loser between these two. In one corner, you have the latest and greatest from one of the most iconic audio companies on the planet. On the other, flagship headphones from the biggest technology company in the world.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 vs. AirPods Max: Let's compare

At first glance, there isn't much that separates the B&W Px8 from Apple AirPods Max. Both include active noise cancellation with a transparency mode, 40mm custom drivers, and come in a choice of colors. Both wearables are beyond excellent, as you must go deep into the weeds to find significant differences.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Apple AirPods Max Release date September 2022 December 2020 Price $699 $549 Style Over-ear Over-ear Weight 320 grams 384.8 grams Battery life 30 hours playback; 15 minute charge for 7 hours playback 20 hours playback; 5 minute charge for 90 minutes playback Charging USB-C Lightning Bluetooth Bluetooth audio - Bluetooth 5.2 with apt Adaptive Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology Colors Black, Tan, 007 special edition Space Gray, Silver, Pink, Green, Sky Blue Audio technology Hybrid Noise Cancellation, Ambient Pass-Through Active Noise Cancelation, Transparency mode, Spatial audio Microphones 4 for ANC, 2 for telephony 8 for ANC, 3 for voice pickup Drivers 40mm dynamic full range carbon drivers in each cup 40mm dynamic driver in each cup Carrying case Carry Case "Smart" Case App Yes No

Do you see the subtle differences between the two wearables above? Look closely. They are there, although, for many folks, the most crucial difference could be the price.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 vs. AirPods Max: Price and design

Airpods Max On End Hero (Image credit: Joseph Keller / iMore)

The AirPods Max was introduced in December 2020. The Px8 just arrived in September 2022. The former is available in five primarily bright colors, including Space Gray, silver, pink, green, and Sky Blue. The latter launches in three more muted colors, black, tan, and midnight blue (a 007 special edition).

Even though the AirPods Max headphones are older, the design looks more modern, for better or worse. On the top is a fabric headband designed to relieve pressure; the earcups are made of aluminum with a solid, stainless steel frame. Each pair comes with a matching "smart" case that automatically activates a low-power mode when the headphones are inside. The case has been very controversial from the get-go, mainly because it's not really a case at all but rather a weirdly designed polyurethane material wrap.

You won't find buttons on the AirPods Max. There is a digital crown, however, that you can use for volume control. Digital crown presses allow you to play, pause, or answer phone calls and skip/forward/and reverse whatever is playing. You can also control things using Siri.

The B&W Px8 is about as traditional as you can get in terms of headphones design, as it includes Nappa leather-covered earcups and aluminum diecast arms. Headphone controls are on both earpieces, including a power switch, volume buttons, a multi-function key, and a quick action button.

Both headphones are incredibly comfortable; one isn't better than the other. From a design perspective, one thing does slightly stand out, however. The B&W headphones are a little bit lighter, although how the weight is distributed on the AirPods Max makes the difference less noticeable.

Where there is a huge difference is with the price. The AirPods Max is much cheaper than the B&W Px8. Because of its age, the AirPods Max is often on sale, which brings the price down even further.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 vs. AirPods Max: Sound quality

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Both headphones offer active noise cancelation and a transparency mode. Thanks to these features, you can listen to your tunes and other audio, no matter the surroundings.

So what's the most significant difference here? The AirPods Max's spatial audio. The technology brings some dizzying effects to the listening experience, including dynamic head tracking, surround sound, and 3D audio. Spatial audio is available through various Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Despite this, the Px8 also has excellent features of its own. With the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, for example, you can easily adjust bass and treble. The app also includes a wear sensor that gives you greater control over what happens when the headphones come off ever-so-slightly. The same app also offers TIDAL, Qubux, LastFM, and Soundcloud integration, so you only need one app to use these services.

You can also make changes to the AirPods Max through the Bluetooth settings on your device, including all the best iPhones. I've always found Apple's audio setup somewhat wonky for its AirPods and Beats products, and I'd say the same about the AirPods Max, although this isn't the position of many users.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 vs. AirPods Max: Battery life and color choice

Regarding battery life, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 is the winner. It offers 30 hours between charges and 20 hours for the AirPod Max. Additionally, the Px8 will give you seven hours of playback with just a 15-minute charge. Apple's product gives you 90 minutes after five minutes. These differences probably have a lot to do with the respective ages of the headphones (the AirPods Max are older) and charging ports (the Px8 comes with a USB-C port).

Finally, let's talk about colors. When it arrived, one of the more interesting aspects of the AirPods Max was the color choices. The sometimes stuffy Apple boldly chose to include bright colors like pink, green, and Sky Blue to sit alongside space gray and silver options. By contrast, the Px8 is launching in two standard colors, black and tan, plus a special edition midnight blue model that celebrates the 60th anniversary of the first James Bond film Dr. No.

When I originally purchased an AirPods Max, I went outside my comfort zone and purchase one in Sky Blue. I quickly got cold feet and returned it for a Space Gray model. And yet, I respect Apple for offering this color and all the others. They are bright and gorgeous and target different users.

The Px8's black and midnight blue models are nearly identical and clearly target the most conservative headphone wearers. Bowers & Wilkins' tan option is the one to buy if you want to turn some heads. Spectacular is an understatement here.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 vs. AirPods Max: The choice is yours

Grogu Airpods Max Iphone 12 Pro (Image credit: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore)

There's no "bad" choice between these headphones. Even if you plan on only using the headphones with Apple products, I would strongly recommend the Px8 despite the loss of spatial audio. Extra battery life is no joke and again, it's a newer wearable device.

You should purchase the AirPods Max if ...

You need spatial audio

Love brighter colors

Want to stick with Apple

Are looking for a discount

Consider the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 if ...

Newer is better in your book

Need more battery life

Less tied to Apple ecosystem

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at World Wide Stereo (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) Iconic

It's all here, active noise cancelation, transparency mode, and a design that includes Nappa leather. The headphones are more expensive, however, although they are newer.