Apple releases new firmware for AirPods Pro 2 with features for iOS 18

If you've got a pair of AirPods Pro 2, you to have a new firmware update to enjoy (once iOS 18 rolls out next week).

Apple has released a new firmware update for AirPods Pro 2. Firmware version 7A294 replaces version 6F8 and is available for both the USB-C and Lightning versions of the wireless earbuds. Unlike the previous betas, this update is available for all AirPods Pro users.

The update likely brings with it the usual round of bug fixes and performance improvements along with a number of features that are coming with iOS 18 when it launches to everyone on Monday, September 16th.

iOS 18 brings new features to AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: Mike Sawh)

The first feature now available on AirPods Pro 2 through the firmware (once your iPhone is running iOS 18) is Siri Interactions, the new feature that lets you shake or nod your head to interact with Siri announcements while you're wearing your earbuds. As Apple explains, "Siri Interactions allow users to answer or dismiss calls, interact with messages, manage notifications, and so much more — all without speaking."

Voice Isolation is also available with iOS 18 which Apple is bringing directly to the earbuds after originally launching the feature on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The company says "machine learning, running on the H2 chip in AirPods Pro and the paired iPhone, iPad, or Mac, isolates and enhances voice quality while removing significant background noise — like wind around the caller — for the listener."

The last feature available now through the firmware update is Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for games. While that is also coming to the AirPods 3 and AirPods Max, the company is reserving "improved voice quality, including 16-bit, 48kHz audio" for games with AirPods Pro 2.

AirPods Pro 2 are also getting a number of new health features this fall including the ability to use the earbuds as a clinical-grade hearing aid. You can also take a hearing test and get a completely personalized audio profile.

