Apple unveils surprise new health features for the AirPods Pro 2

No one was expecting anything to be coming to the AirPods Pro 2 today and, while everyone was half right, Apple did have some surprise features to unveil.

No, we didn't get AirPods Pro 3 today. However, the company did announce some surprise health features that are coming to the AirPods Pro 2 at its "It's Glowtime" event. In fact, the company announced three new health features enabled by the company's Pro earbuds.

The first feature is Hearing Protection. The feature is on by default across all listening modes. The idea is to ensure that you don't blast your audio so loud that you cause permanent damage to your ears. In fact, you can now use AirPods Pro 2 as earplugs at live concerts. People were already doing this, but now the company is embracing this as an official feature.

(Image credit: Apple)

The second feature is a hearing test that anyone can take from home to test the health of their hearing. Apple says that the test is "clinically validated" and can be performed in just five minutes at home. The company says that the test uses real-world data and builds on the learning it has made with its Apple Study programs. Once you are finished with the test, you'll get a personalized hearing profile. You can also, of course, share your results with your health provider.

The last feature coming to AirPods Pro 2 is the ability to use them as a clinical-grade over-the-counter hearing aid. The earbuds will be able to enhance speech and environmental elements to help keep you safe and connect you with those around you.

Apple says that the hearing aid and hearing test feature will launch this fall and be available in over 100 countries. They will all be available as part of iOS 18 and, of course, exclusive features for the AirPods Pro 2.

