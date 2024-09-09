$129 AirPods 4 are a much-needed new option, but the AirPods line-up is too confusing now

At Apple’s iPhone 16 launch, the 4th-gen base-level AirPods got some much-needed updates, stealing features from the Pro line, like active noise cancellation. They might be the best wireless earbuds for iPhone users. But the biggest focus is on the new starting price: $129.

The $129 AirPods 4 offer all the new features, except for active noise cancellation. That includes the more comfortable design, new case Find My features, and wireless charging. But, ANC is reserved for a slightly more expensive version of AirPods 4, priced at $179.

I'm very glad to see this, and it makes sense. $179 is still a little steep for the cheapest AirPods in a world where decent wireless earbuds can be had for around $50. While $129 is still pricier, it makes AirPods much more accessible for those that don't care about the latest and greatest features.

But (and this is a big but), the AirPods line-up is now far too confusing. AirPods 4 have the same name, but one has ANC and is $179 while the other has no noise cancellation and is $129. AirPods Pro 2 can now be had in three configurations: Lightning case, MagSafe and USB-C case, and USB-C case with the new hearing features. And then there's AirPods Max at the high end. Try explaining all that to your grandma or in less than 20 words.

Apple is using the same name for too many devices at once. The $129 AirPods 4 should be AirPods SE, while the $179 AirPods 4 should maintain their 4th-gen name. As for the Pros, Apple should just slap a 3 on there already, as a third minor upgrade is dragging on a little. As for AirPods Max keeping their name, I'll allow it since the only changes are USB-C and colors – but next time must add a number on there.

Everything else Apple released at its September event

The iPhone 16 launch event saw plenty of announcements from Apple. There's a new Camera Control on the new iPhones, which gives better access to taking photos and videos. The screens across the line-up are better than ever, and more durable. Apple is showing a fondness for new colors this year, with plenty of options to pick from.

Apple Watch Series 10 was a big upgrade, with a bigger screen than ever before. The body is the slimmest it's ever been, things are faster on the inside, and moves the antennas to the backside of the case. Apple Watch Ultra 2 got a new colour option, and a third-gen Apple Watch SE never materialized.

AirPods also saw some big changes. Alongside these new AirPods 4, AirPods Max get a minor refresh with USB-C and new colours, while AirPods Pro 2 got a third iteration with new hearing tech added.

