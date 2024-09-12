AirPods Pro 2 got their FDA clearance to be used as a hearing aid

When Apple unveiled the AirPods 4 at its iPhone 16 event and also provided a small upgrade to the AirPods Max — adding USB-C and some new colors — it also announced some new features coming to AirPods Pro 2. The biggest feature coming to the earbuds is the ability to use them as clinical-grade over-the-counter hearing aids.

The one thing Apple needed was FDA clearance for the feature, and now the company has it. In a press release, the FDA announced that it has provided clearance for AirPods Pro 2 to serve as a hearing aid. In the announcement, the agency said "Once installed and customized to the user’s hearing needs, the Hearing Aid Feature enables compatible versions of the AirPods Pro to serve as an OTC hearing aid, intended to amplify sounds for individuals 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment. "

In a statement, Michelle Tarver, M.D., Ph.D., acting director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health said "Today’s marketing authorization of an over-the-counter hearing aid software on a widely used consumer audio product is another step that advances the availability, accessibility and acceptability of hearing support for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.”

There's even more coming to AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: Apple)

The hearing aid industry is a huge one. According to the FDA, "more than 30 million American adults report some degree of hearing loss," so this is an industry that is ripe for disruption and Apple is in a perfect place to do so.

While being able to use your AirPods Pro 2 as a hearing aid is certainly the biggest feature coming to the earbuds this fall with iOS 18, there are two other major health features on the way. The first is Hearing Protection which is on by default and ensures that you don't blast your audio so loud that you cause permanent damage to your ears. In fact, you can now use AirPods Pro 2 as earplugs at live concerts.

The other feature coming to the AirPods Pro 2 is a hearing test that anyone can take from home to test the health of their hearing. Apple says that the test is "clinically validated" and can be performed in just five minutes at home. The company says that the test uses real-world data and builds on the learning it has made with its Apple Study programs. Once you are finished with the test, you'll get a personalized hearing profile.

While AirPods 4 might be the only "new" AirPods the company is releasing this fall, AirPods Pro 2 might even feel like new with all of these new features. Hooray, earbuds becoming updatable products!

