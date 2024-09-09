Apple announces brand-new AirPods 4 and they're more like the Pros than ever

Today, at Apple’s iPhone 16 launch, the 4th-gen base-level AirPods got some much needed updates, stealing features from the Pro line, like active noise cancellation and Transparency Mode. The case now has Find My support, complete with a speaker to help you track them down – no more panic when they vanish between the sofa cushions. No lanyard hole this time, but honestly, who even noticed it was there in the first place?

AirPods 4 are set to be the most comfortable AirPods ever made, and are designed to fit more people than ever. There's a new acoustic architecture as well, so they'll be better sounding. The stems have almost disappeared, so look more like AirPods Pro than ever before.

But there are two models. Apple’s finally brought active noise cancellation to its base-level AirPods with a second model. Yep, ANC is no longer exclusive to the pricier AirPods Pro—so you can now enjoy some peace and quiet with the 4th-gen AirPods too. They’ve also thrown in Transparency Mode, but don’t get too excited: automatic switching and other fancy features are still reserved for the Pros.

As for the case, AirPods (4th-gen) now work with Find My, including the wider Find My network. There's even a little speaker on the case, ready to play a chime when you inevitably lose them. No lanyard hole this time, but honestly, who's using that anyway? Didn't bother with it on my AirPods Pro 2, and I doubt anyone's crying over its absence here.

Charging is easier than ever, thanks to added wireless charging in the case. Plus, you can expect 30 hours of battery from these earbuds.

AirPods 4 will start at $129 without noise cancellation, or you'll need to go up to $179 for ANC. They'll be available from September 20.

