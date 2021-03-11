"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've seen the levels of awareness about air quality increase dramatically," said Oyvind Birkenes, CEO of Airthings. "We decided to develop View Plus to help people everywhere understand that they have more control over their air quality than they might think. Our mission at Airthings has always been to educate people and foster constructive conversation about how air quality can impact their health and daily lives. With View Plus, we can empower people and businesses to learn about the air quality in their homes, schools, offices, or even their favorite restaurants, in a way that is constructive and easy to understand."

Airthings has announced the launch of the View Plus, a smart air quality sensor that is the company's first to include particulate matter (PM) monitoring. The View Plus, which is available for pre-order now, provides insight into the air quality at home and work through a companion smart app and on-device display.

According to Airthings, particulate matter monitoring in the new View Plus allows the sensor to detect particles as small as "common bacterium" and "dust," sizes typically referred to as PM1 and PM2.5. In addition to PM, the View Plus also provides measurements for several other air quality metrics seen in the company's Wave Plus and Wave mini sensors like CO2, VOC, humidity, temperature, air pressure, and radon levels.

Like other Airthings sensors, the View Plus operates completely wirelessly with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and two-year battery life. Wi-Fi capabilities in the View Plus also allow the sensor to act as a hub for other Airthings sensors in the home, putting them online for continuous monitoring.

Measurements captured by the View Plus are available on the customizable onboard display and via a dashboard in the Airthings app, available for iOS and Android. The Airthings app can also send alerts when the View Plus detects changes, and the monitor also integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

The Airthings View Plus will be available in both home and business editions, with the consumer model available for pre-order now at airthings.com. To celebrate the launch, Airthings is currently taking 10% off of the $299 retail price for orders placed before the end of March, and the View Plus will begin shipping in June.