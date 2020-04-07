The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is a fun little speaker that you can take pretty much anywhere. In addition to excellent 10-hour battery life and water resistance, the Wonderboom comes in a variety of colors that add more visual flair to your audio experience. The hard part is deciding which color is the perfect Wonderboom for you.

The Color of your Sound

As you can see, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom has a wide selection of available colors that let you put your personal touch on your music. Personally, I'm partial to the Raspberry color myself. It's vibrant and feminine, and with a color like this, you'll never misplace your Wonderboom!

If you like a more sedate color scheme, check out the Concrete Wonderboom. The gray and black is subtle, but with a cool distressed design to keep things interesting. On top of the cool color choices, the 10-hour battery life will allow you to show off your personal style with your music all day long.