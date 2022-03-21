Since the days of 8-bit, Dragon Quest has been blessing gamers with amazing RPGs for all to enjoy. When you're looking to get into a game that has been around for more than 30 years, it can be difficult to know where to start. If you have a Nintendo Switch, there are plenty of options!
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Nintendo started off the Switch with a bang when choosing to release Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age as one of the first games for the Switch. This game pays great homage to the series as a whole, giving players both HD and 16-bit graphics, music in synth or symphonic, and a choice between Japanese or English dialogue. Players will journey through old Dragon Quest worlds as they fight to save the new one.
Dragon Quest Builders 2
In a Minecraft-meets-Dragon-Quest type of adventure comes the sequel in the Dragon Quest Builders series. Unlike the first game, in the second you can play multiplayer. If you're more of a strictly RPG player and you're unsure how you'd feel about adding a sandbox element, you can always try the free demo first!
Dragon Quest Builders
When you get Dragon Quest Builders on the Nintendo Switch, you'll have access to content exclusive to Switch players. This includes the ability to ride the Great Sabrecub and the Dragon Quest Game Pak that allows more items to build with. In addition to being a building and crafting game, there's also still an RPG story to follow.
Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
If you loved the 8 or 16-bit RPGs, then you're likely to know this title is held in high regard. It is the final story in the Erdrick Trilogy where you are to become king by defeating the master of darkeness. An HD-2D remake has been announced, but for now you can find it on the eShop.
Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
Get updated controls when you play this classic on the Nintendo Switch. High Priest Hargon is trying to take over the lands a century after Dragon Quest. Enjoy the synthesizer music that was a game changer of the time.
Dragon Quest
A classic RPG brought to mobile and hand-held. If you've never played any of the Dragon Quest games before, it is definitely still worth going back to the beginning. This is the start of the initial trilogy of the series and offers a great story for those looking for some nostalgic memories or for a great way to get your experience with the series started.
A game for the ages
Being a gaming mainstay for more than 30 years, there are a lot of Dragon Quest titles available. We are so glad to see so many have been brought to the Switch and look forward to more to come. Playing through with an appreciation for all of these games from beginning to present is best done through Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition. It's easily one of the best RPGs available on the Switch.
However, you can always add a new touch to your RPG game and try out Dragon Quest Builders 2. But by far our favorite of the options you have with the Dragon Quest series on Switch is Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation. It's aged well and it's sure to become a favorite of yours, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!
These Nintendo Switch games are absolutely beautiful and unique
Looking for some visually pleasing games for your Nintendo Switch? Here are some must-haves that offer both eye candy and a challenge.
Here are the best microphones for streaming on your Switch
Enjoy streaming on your Switch? Want to up the quality of your recordings with a top-shelf microphone? Well, we've got you covered. Here are the best microphones for streaming on your Nintendo Switch.