The legendary RPG series known to the west as Dragon Quest, has dazzled gamers since the 8-bit era with compelling and engaging RPGs. As the series celebrates its 35th anniversary , now has never been a better time to dive into the series, especially if you have a Nintendo Switch . But where should you start? Here are your options. These are every Dragon Quest game on the Switch.

★ Featured favorite : Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age was one of the first games announced on the Switch. While it was released after the initial PlayStation version, this version of Dragon Quest XI S features the ability to ride and attack with monsters on the field to earn experience points, switch between HD or 16-bit visuals, symphonic or synth music, and English or Japanese audio. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is a hell of a game, and the best way to play Dragon Quest XI is on the Switch. $50 at Best Buy

Build with friends : Dragon Quest Builders 2 Staff Pick Dragon Quest Builders 2 is the charming sequel to Dragon Quest Builders and expands upon the sandbox gameplay introduced by that game by adding multiplayer to the mix. Unearth crafting and building recipes, and rebuild a ravaged world into the realm of your dreams. There's also a free demo you can to see if it's right for you. $50 at Best Buy (Digital)

$50 at Amazon Rebuild a fallen world : Dragon Quest Builders As the legendary Builder, restore the ruined world of Alefgard by rebuilding every room and town while defending helpless settlers from treacherous monsters. $50 at Best Buy (Digital) For the RPG faithful : Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation Staff Pick Widely regarded as one of the best JRPGs ever made, Dragon Quest III comes to Nintendo Switch with updated controls. The exciting conclusion to the Erdrick trilogy is perfect for fans of old-school RPGs from the 8 and 16-bit era. A 2D-HD remake was announced recently, so now's a good time to brush up on the story. $12.50 at Nintendo Protect the world together : Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line A young prince must set out to find the other two descendants of Erdrick so that they together might be able to defeat the nefarious Hargon and restore peace to their world. $6.50 at Nintendo Embark on an epic quest : Dragon Quest The game that started it all. Experience the classic JRPG on your Nintendo Switch, docked or on the go. $5 at Nintendo

A legendary quest

These are all of the Dragon Quest games available on the Nintendo Switch. The iconic series has lasted for 35 years thanks to iconic art by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, excellent music, and direction from series creator Yuji Horii. If you don't know where to start, we recommend Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition. It's the best way to play Dragon Quest XI and is one of the best RPGs available on the Switch.

If traditional RPGs aren't your thing, Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a fun sandbox game in the same vein as Minecraft. Build alone or with friends and restore life to a long-dead realm. And, of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't suggest trying Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation. The classic quest is just as entertaining now as it was when it was released in 1988.