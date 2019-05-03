Nintendo has officially launched Nintendo Switch Online, the company's first online gaming service. Yep, that means you can't play your favorite Nintendo Switch games online for free anymore, unfortunately.
At least Nintendo is offering a 7-day trial of the service, so you can gauge if you absolutely need it or not. But chances are high that you'll need it to keep playing your games online with friends and family. Plus, you do get some exclusive offers and hey, there are even cloud saves!
And if you did sign up for it, then you'll want to know what are all of the games that support the online service. As of May of 2019, here are all of the games that work with Nintendo Switch Online:
- Nintendo's fighters return: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Mega Man clone: 20XX
- Brawling fun: 99 Vidas
- Gummy fun: A Gummy's Life
- Futuristic seafood: Ace of Seafood
- Aerial simulation: Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Secrets in the air: Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Juicy Racing: All-Star Fruit Racing
- Wet and wild racing: Aqua Moto Racing Utopia
- Live for stealth: Aragami: Shadow Edition
- Survive: ARK Survival Evolved
- A swashbuckling adventure: Armello
- Raise your arms: ARMS
- Balancing act: Art of Balance
- Competitive shooter: At Sundown: Shots in the Dark
- Atari legends: Atari Flashback Classics
- Save humanity: Attack on Titan 2
- Tanks, tanks, tanks!: Battle Supremacy
- Even more tanks: Battlezone: Gold Edition
- Stylish action: Bayonetta 2
- For the Cricket fans: Big Bash Boom
- Fight for the crown: Big Crown Showdown
- Fighting with blades: Blade Strangers
- More anime fighters: BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition
- Anime fighters: BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE
- Fast-paced racing: Blazerush
- Cute cat blobs: BlobCat
- Mmm...brains: Bloody Zombies
- Tactical balloons: Bloons TD 5
- Get ready to brawl: Brawlout
- Bros forever: Broforce
- Beat 'em up with Capcom: Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle
- Storm the castle!: CastleStorm
- Chess on Switch: Chess Ultra
- Voxel racing: Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers
- Adorable chocobos: Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon
- Solve the mystery: Clue: The Classic Mystery Game
- Hack, slash, beat 'em up!: Code of Princess EX
- Battle it out: Combat Core
- Crash Bandicoot returns: Crash Team Racing
- Crush, crush!: Crush Your Enemies!
- Puzzle fun: Crystal Crisis
- Get your groove on: Cytus a
- Live dangerously: Danger Mouse: The Danger Games
- The original classic: DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
- Survive til dawn: Dawn of Survivors
- Come together: Degrees of Separation
- Top-down shooting fun: Deployment
- Save Sanctuary: Diablo III: The Eternal Collection
- Throw those discs: Disc Jam
- A new kind of dodgeball: Disco Dodgeball - REMIX
- A classic reborn: DOOM
- Classic side scroller: Double Dragon 4
- Power levels over 9000!: DRAGON BALL FighterZ
- Create your own Super Saiyan: DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2
- Time to attack: Dragon Marked for Death: Advanced Attackers
- On the front lines: Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters
- Cool ducks: Duck Game
- Hearts for all: Everybody, Hearts!
- Turn-based strategy: EXORDER
- Relax on the farm: Farm Together
- Futuristic fast and furious: Fast RMX
- Enter the battlefield: Fate/EXTELLA LINK
- Time to float: Feather
- Goal!: FIFA 18
- More goals!: FIFA 19
- DIgital board game: FLIP OVER FROG
- Fast paced football: Football Heroes Turbo
- Unique Freecell: Freecell Battle King
- Cooperative action RPG: Full Metal Furies
- Time to defend: GensokyoDefenders
- Make your way to the top: GoatPunks
- Combat racing: GRIP
- GGC, baby!: Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
- Hack 'n' slash hammer: Hammerwatch
- Fight demon hordes: Hell Warders
- Futuristic parkour: Hover
- Just another human: Human: Fall Flat
- Just minigolf: Infinite Minigolf
- Arcade shooting fun: INVERSUS Deluxe
- Classic adaptation: Istanbul: Digital Edition
- How smart are you?: Jeopardy!
- Drop it like it's hot: Just Shapes & Beats
- Build and create with LEGO: LEGO Worlds
- Magic everywhere: Magic Nations
- Racing anywhere: Mantis Burn Racing
- Nintendo Racing: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- It's an ace!: Mario Tennis Aces
- Turn-based strategy with fantasy and machines: Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes
- Old-school side-scroller: Mercenary Kings Reloaded
- Roll to victory: Mindball Play
- Dream and build: Minecraft
- FPS action: Modern Combat Blackout
- Classic board game fun: MONOPOLY for Nintendo Switch
- Motocross racing: Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2
- Hunt big monsters: Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- Morphing robots and guns: Morphies Law
- Brutality!: Mortal Kombat 11
- Boom goes the dynamite: Ms. Splosion Man
- Trucker life: Mudrunner: American Wilds
- Infectious strategy: Mushroom Wars 2
- A new take on football: Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition
- Be a true hero: My Hero One's Justice
- Ninja fighting action: NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
- More ninja fighters: NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Complete ninja fighting set: NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Playing with the pros: NBA 2K18
- Legends wear gold: NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold
- Playing in the major leagues: NBA 2K19
- 20th Anniversary Edition: NBA 2K19: 20th Anniversary Edition
- Basketball on the playground: NBA Playgrounds: Enhanced Edition
- Dungeon crawling fun: Next Up Hero
- The worm returns: Nidhogg 2
- Magical dungeon crawling: Nine Parchments
- Anime beat 'em up: Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
- All about teamwork: No Heroes Here
- Insults Hollywood style: Oh...Sir!The Hollywood Roast
- May the best insult win: Oh...Sir! The Insult Simulator
- Frantic cooperative cooking: Overcooked! 2
- Fight for oxygen: Oxyjet
- It's a party: Party Arcade
- It's heisting time!: PAYDAY 2
- All about pinball: Pinball FX 3
- A parody shooter: Pixel Action Heroes
- Cute tower defense: PIxelJunk Monsters 2
- Pixel fighter: Pocket Rumble
- Classic card games: Poisoft Thud Card
- Eevee is the best: Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!
- Eevee and Poké Ball: Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! + Poké Ball Plus Pack
- No, Pikachu is best!: Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!
- Pikachu doesn't stay in a Poké Ball: Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu + Poké Ball Plus Pack
- Pokémon fighters: Pokkén Tournament DX
- A sandbox action RPG adventure: Portal Knights
- Fight for power: Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Japanese card strategy game: President F.net
- Pong it up: Proficient Paddles Deluxe
- Puyo for life: Puyo Puyo Champions
- Puzzle legends merge together: Puyo Puyo Tetris
- Find the ducks: Quest for the Golden Duck
- Budget Monopoly: Rento Fortune Monolit
- Don't play without lights on: Resident Evil Revelations
- Keep the lights on!: Resident Evil Revelations
- Cooperative FPS: RICO
- Racing with hydrojets: Riptide GP: Renegade
- Strategize your battle plan: Risk Global Domination
- Road to victory: Road Redemption
- Roguelike action platformer: Risk of Rain
- PVP Shmup: Rival Megagun
- Soccer with cars: Rocket League
- Soccer with cars for collectors: Rocket League: Collector's Edition
- Payback time: Rogue Trooper Redux
- Color-based platforming: Runbow
- Gangster life: Saints Row: The Third Full Package
- Classic SEGA: SEGA Genesis Classics
- PVP combat: Siegecraft Commander
- Aerial combat: Sky Gamblers: Afterburner
- Take to the skies: Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders
- Fighting with no health bars: Slice, Dice & Rice
- Hone your sniping skills: Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Anime girls and fighting: SNK Heroines - Tag Team Frenzy~
- Snowy extreme sports: Snow Moto Racing Freedom
- Charming puzzles: Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase
- Magical solitaire: Solitaire Battle Royal
- Think fast, hit hard: Speed Brawl
- Spelunker and friends: Spelunker Party!
- Paint and splatter: Splatoon 2
- Get painting!: Splatoon 2 - Starter Edition
- Stay fresh and stylish: Splatoon 2: Starter Pack
- 30 years of Street Fighter: Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Explosive puzzles: Super Bomberman R
- Get the Dragonballs: Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission
- Mario and Friends: Super Mario Party
- Smash fans' dream: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition
- Save the sushi!: Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido
- Go for a swim: Swimsanity!
- Pick up your sword: Swords and Soldiers 2: Shawarmageddon
- Pedal to the metal: Tabletop Racing World Tour Nitro
- Tetris battle royale: Tetris 99
- Prison sandbox: The Escapists 2
- Pixelated tennis: Timbert Tennis Versus
- Classic turn-based strategy: TINY METAL
- Action role-playing: Titan Quest
- Bullet hell: Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle
- Magical girls: Touhou Sky Arena Matsuri Climax
- Cars and robots: Trailblazers
- Find the treasure: Treasure Stack
- Motobike fun: Trials Rising
- Stack 'til you drop!: Tricky Towers
- Magical sequel: Trine 2: Complete Story
- Magical heroes: Trine: Enchanted Edition
- Test your trivia: Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Build your own party platformer: Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Classic Street Fighter: Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- UNO!: UNO for Nintendo Switch
- Unlikely heroes: Unruly Heroes
- Release the curse: Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- The art of war: War Theatre
- Strategize!: Wargroove
- Get your musou on: Warriors Orochi 4
- Spin the wheel!: Wheel of Fortune
- Disk duels: Windjammers
- Stimulate your brain: Word Search by POWGI
- Chaotic fun: Worms W.M.D
- Wrestling fans unite!: WWE 2K18
- Futuristic flying and racing: Xenon Racer
- Zombeh!: Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
Nintendo's fighters return: Super Smash Bros. UltimateStaff favorite $60 on Amazon
Pikachu doesn't stay in a Poké Ball: Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu + Poké Ball Plus Pack$100 on Amazon
Game on!
These are all of the games that currently support the Nintendo Switch Online service, so you can enjoy them together with friends and family as you see fit. More games are always getting added, so check back often to see what new games you can play together!
If you need a few suggestions, some of our favorites include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate because it's the ultimate brawl fighter, especially with the huge roster of characters to choose from as well as gorgeous stages. Another favorite is Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate because there's a ton of content to play through either solo or with friends. Plus, who doesn't like to go hunt monsters to make cool weapons and armor? Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of our favorite racing games because of our favorite Nintendo characters and insane tracks—it's a great multiplayer game.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.