Nintendo has officially launched Nintendo Switch Online, the company's first online gaming service. Yep, that means you can't play your favorite Nintendo Switch games online for free anymore, unfortunately.

At least Nintendo is offering a 7-day trial of the service, so you can gauge if you absolutely need it or not. But chances are high that you'll need it to keep playing your games online with friends and family. Plus, you do get some exclusive offers and hey, there are even cloud saves!

And if you did sign up for it, then you'll want to know what are all of the games that support the online service. As of May of 2019, here are all of the games that work with Nintendo Switch Online: