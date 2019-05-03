Nintendo has officially launched Nintendo Switch Online, the company's first online gaming service. Yep, that means you can't play your favorite Nintendo Switch games online for free anymore, unfortunately.

At least Nintendo is offering a 7-day trial of the service, so you can gauge if you absolutely need it or not. But chances are high that you'll need it to keep playing your games online with friends and family. Plus, you do get some exclusive offers and hey, there are even cloud saves!

And if you did sign up for it, then you'll want to know what are all of the games that support the online service. As of May of 2019, here are all of the games that work with Nintendo Switch Online:

Nintendo's fighters return: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Staff favorite $60 on Amazon

Mega Man clone: 20XX

$18 on Nintendo eShop

Brawling fun: 99 Vidas

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Gummy fun: A Gummy's Life

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Futuristic seafood: Ace of Seafood

$12 on Nintendo eShop

Aerial simulation: Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Secrets in the air: Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

$20 at Nintendo eShop

Juicy Racing: All-Star Fruit Racing

$40 on Amazon

Wet and wild racing: Aqua Moto Racing Utopia

$40 on Amazon

Live for stealth: Aragami: Shadow Edition

$36 at Amazon

Survive: ARK Survival Evolved

$48 on Amazon

A swashbuckling adventure: Armello

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Raise your arms: ARMS

$60 on Amazon

Balancing act: Art of Balance

$9 on eShop

Competitive shooter: At Sundown: Shots in the Dark

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Atari legends: Atari Flashback Classics

$40 on Nintendo eShop

Save humanity: Attack on Titan 2

$60 on Nintendo eShop

Tanks, tanks, tanks!: Battle Supremacy

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Even more tanks: Battlezone: Gold Edition

$35 on Nintendo eShop

Stylish action: Bayonetta 2

$50 on Amazon

For the Cricket fans: Big Bash Boom

$45 on Nintendo eShop

Fight for the crown: Big Crown Showdown

$13 at Nintendo eShop

Fighting with blades: Blade Strangers

$40 on Amazon

More anime fighters: BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition

$50 on Nintendo eShop

Anime fighters: BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE

$50 on Nintendo eShop

Fast-paced racing: Blazerush

$12 on Nintendo eShop

Cute cat blobs: BlobCat

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Mmm...brains: Bloody Zombies

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Tactical balloons: Bloons TD 5

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Get ready to brawl: Brawlout

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Bros forever: Broforce

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Beat 'em up with Capcom: Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Storm the castle!: CastleStorm

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Chess on Switch: Chess Ultra

$13 on Nintendo eShop

Voxel racing: Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Adorable chocobos: Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon

$40 on Nintendo eShop

Solve the mystery: Clue: The Classic Mystery Game

$30 at Nintendo eShop

Hack, slash, beat 'em up!: Code of Princess EX

$40 on Amazon

Battle it out: Combat Core

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Crash Bandicoot returns: Crash Team Racing

$40 at Amazon

Crush, crush!: Crush Your Enemies!

$8 on Nintendo eShop

Puzzle fun: Crystal Crisis

$30 on Nintendo eShop

Get your groove on: Cytus a

$50 on Nintendo eShop

Live dangerously: Danger Mouse: The Danger Games

$5 on Nintendo eShop

The original classic: DARK SOULS: REMASTERED

$40 on Amazon

Survive til dawn: Dawn of Survivors

$2 on Nintendo eShop

Come together: Degrees of Separation

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Top-down shooting fun: Deployment

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Save Sanctuary: Diablo III: The Eternal Collection

$60 on Amazon

Throw those discs: Disc Jam

$15 on Nintendo eShop

A new kind of dodgeball: Disco Dodgeball - REMIX

$15 on Nintendo eShop

A classic reborn: DOOM

$60 on Amazon

Classic side scroller: Double Dragon 4

$7 on Nintendo eShop

Power levels over 9000!: DRAGON BALL FighterZ

$60 on Amazon

Create your own Super Saiyan: DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2

$50 on Amazon

Time to attack: Dragon Marked for Death: Advanced Attackers

$15 on Nintendo eShop

On the front lines: Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Cool ducks: Duck Game

$13 on Nintendo eShop

Hearts for all: Everybody, Hearts!

$6 on Nintendo eShop

Turn-based strategy: EXORDER

$13 on Nintendo eShop

Relax on the farm: Farm Together

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Futuristic fast and furious: Fast RMX

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Enter the battlefield: Fate/EXTELLA LINK

$50 at Amazon

Time to float: Feather

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Goal!: FIFA 18

$30 on Amazon

More goals!: FIFA 19

$60 on Amazon

DIgital board game: FLIP OVER FROG

$8 on Nintendo eShop

Fast paced football: Football Heroes Turbo

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Unique Freecell: Freecell Battle King

$8 on Nintendo eShop

Cooperative action RPG: Full Metal Furies

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Time to defend: GensokyoDefenders

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Make your way to the top: GoatPunks

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Combat racing: GRIP

$30 at Amazon

GGC, baby!: Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2

$13 on Nintendo eShop

Hack 'n' slash hammer: Hammerwatch

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Fight demon hordes: Hell Warders

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Futuristic parkour: Hover

$25 on Nintendo eShop

Just another human: Human: Fall Flat

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Just minigolf: Infinite Minigolf

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Arcade shooting fun: INVERSUS Deluxe

$15 Deluxe on Nintendo eShop

Classic adaptation: Istanbul: Digital Edition

$20 on Nintendo eShop

How smart are you?: Jeopardy!

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Drop it like it's hot: Just Shapes & Beats

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Build and create with LEGO: LEGO Worlds

$30 on Amazon

Magic everywhere: Magic Nations

$3 on Nintendo eShop

Racing anywhere: Mantis Burn Racing

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Nintendo Racing: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

$60 on Amazon

It's an ace!: Mario Tennis Aces

$60 on Amazon

Turn-based strategy with fantasy and machines: Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes

$10 at Nintendo eShop

Old-school side-scroller: Mercenary Kings Reloaded

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Roll to victory: Mindball Play

$16 on Nintendo eShop

Dream and build: Minecraft

$30 on Amazon

FPS action: Modern Combat Blackout

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Classic board game fun: MONOPOLY for Nintendo Switch

$40 on Amazon

Motocross racing: Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2

$44 at Amazon

Hunt big monsters: Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

$60 on Amazon

Morphing robots and guns: Morphies Law

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Brutality!: Mortal Kombat 11

$50 at Amazon

Boom goes the dynamite: Ms. Splosion Man

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Trucker life: Mudrunner: American Wilds

$25 at Amazon

Infectious strategy: Mushroom Wars 2

$20 on Nintendo eShop

A new take on football: Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition

$28 at Amazon

Be a true hero: My Hero One's Justice

$40 at Amazon

Ninja fighting action: NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

$20 on Nintendo eShop

More ninja fighters: NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Complete ninja fighting set: NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

$40 on Nintendo eShop

Playing with the pros: NBA 2K18

$60 on Amazon

Legends wear gold: NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold

$150 on Amazon

Playing in the major leagues: NBA 2K19

$60 on Amazon

20th Anniversary Edition: NBA 2K19: 20th Anniversary Edition

$100 on Amazon

Basketball on the playground: NBA Playgrounds: Enhanced Edition

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Dungeon crawling fun: Next Up Hero

$20 on Nintendo eShop

The worm returns: Nidhogg 2

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Magical dungeon crawling: Nine Parchments

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Anime beat 'em up: Ninjin: Clash of Carrots

$15 on Nintendo eShop

All about teamwork: No Heroes Here

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Insults Hollywood style: Oh...Sir!The Hollywood Roast

$3 on Nintendo eShop

May the best insult win: Oh...Sir! The Insult Simulator

$2 on Nintendo eShop

Frantic cooperative cooking: Overcooked! 2

$25 on Amazon

Fight for oxygen: Oxyjet

$15 on Nintendo eShop

It's a party: Party Arcade

$20 on Nintendo eShop

It's heisting time!: PAYDAY 2

$50 on Amazon

All about pinball: Pinball FX 3

Free on Nintendo eShop

A parody shooter: Pixel Action Heroes

$5 on Nintendo eShop

Cute tower defense: PIxelJunk Monsters 2

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Pixel fighter: Pocket Rumble

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Classic card games: Poisoft Thud Card

$3 on Nintendo eShop

Eevee is the best: Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!

$60 on Amazon

Eevee and Poké Ball: Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! + Poké Ball Plus Pack

$100 on Amazon

No, Pikachu is best!: Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!

$60 on Amazon

Pikachu doesn't stay in a Poké Ball: Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu + Poké Ball Plus Pack

$100 on Amazon

Pokémon fighters: Pokkén Tournament DX

$60 on Amazon

A sandbox action RPG adventure: Portal Knights

$30 on Amazon

Fight for power: Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Japanese card strategy game: President F.net

$5 on Nintendo eShop

Pong it up: Proficient Paddles Deluxe

$3 on Nintendo eShop

Puyo for life: Puyo Puyo Champions

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Puzzle legends merge together: Puyo Puyo Tetris

$40 on Amazon

Find the ducks: Quest for the Golden Duck

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Budget Monopoly: Rento Fortune Monolit

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Don't play without lights on: Resident Evil Revelations

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Keep the lights on!: Resident Evil Revelations

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Cooperative FPS: RICO

$30 at Amazon

Racing with hydrojets: Riptide GP: Renegade

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Strategize your battle plan: Risk Global Domination

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Road to victory: Road Redemption

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Roguelike action platformer: Risk of Rain

$10 on Nintendo eShop

PVP Shmup: Rival Megagun

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Soccer with cars: Rocket League

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Soccer with cars for collectors: Rocket League: Collector's Edition

$40 on Amazon

Payback time: Rogue Trooper Redux

$25 on Nintendo eShop

Color-based platforming: Runbow

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Gangster life: Saints Row: The Third Full Package

$40 on Nintendo eShop

Classic SEGA: SEGA Genesis Classics

$34 at Amazon

PVP combat: Siegecraft Commander

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Aerial combat: Sky Gamblers: Afterburner

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Take to the skies: Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Fighting with no health bars: Slice, Dice & Rice

$18 on Nintendo eShop

Hone your sniping skills: Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

$35 on Nintendo eShop

Anime girls and fighting: SNK Heroines - Tag Team Frenzy~

$50 on Amazon

Snowy extreme sports: Snow Moto Racing Freedom

$40 on Nintendo eShop

Charming puzzles: Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase

$15 on Amazon

Magical solitaire: Solitaire Battle Royal

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Think fast, hit hard: Speed Brawl

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Spelunker and friends: Spelunker Party!

$30 on Nintendo eShop

Paint and splatter: Splatoon 2

$60 on Amazon

Get painting!: Splatoon 2 - Starter Edition

$60 on Amazon

Stay fresh and stylish: Splatoon 2: Starter Pack

$60 on Amazon

30 years of Street Fighter: Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

$40 on Amazon

Explosive puzzles: Super Bomberman R

$40 on Amazon

Get the Dragonballs: Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission

$60 at Amazon

Mario and Friends: Super Mario Party

$60 on Amazon

Smash fans' dream: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition

$140 on Nintendo eShop

Save the sushi!: Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido

$50 on Amazon

Go for a swim: Swimsanity!

Price TBA

Pick up your sword: Swords and Soldiers 2: Shawarmageddon

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Pedal to the metal: Tabletop Racing World Tour Nitro

$30 on Nintendo eShop

Tetris battle royale: Tetris 99

Free on Nintendo eShop

Prison sandbox: The Escapists 2

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Pixelated tennis: Timbert Tennis Versus

$2 on Nintendo eShop

Classic turn-based strategy: TINY METAL

$25 on Nintendo eShop

Action role-playing: Titan Quest

$40 on Nintendo eShop

Bullet hell: Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Magical girls: Touhou Sky Arena Matsuri Climax

$30 on Nintendo eShop

Cars and robots: Trailblazers

$30 at Amazon

Find the treasure: Treasure Stack

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Motobike fun: Trials Rising

$25 at Amazon

Stack 'til you drop!: Tricky Towers

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Magical sequel: Trine 2: Complete Story

$17 on Nintendo eShop

Magical heroes: Trine: Enchanted Edition

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Test your trivia: Trivial Pursuit Live!

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Build your own party platformer: Ultimate Chicken Horse

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Classic Street Fighter: Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

$40 on Amazon

UNO!: UNO for Nintendo Switch

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Unlikely heroes: Unruly Heroes

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Release the curse: Victor Vran Overkill Edition

$40 on Nintendo eShop

The art of war: War Theatre

$10 on Nintendo eShop

Strategize!: Wargroove

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Get your musou on: Warriors Orochi 4

$40 at Amazon

Spin the wheel!: Wheel of Fortune

$20 on Nintendo eShop

Disk duels: Windjammers

$15 on Nintendo eShop

Stimulate your brain: Word Search by POWGI

$8 on Nintendo eShop

Chaotic fun: Worms W.M.D

$30 on Nintendo eShop

Wrestling fans unite!: WWE 2K18

$60 on Nintendo eShop

Futuristic flying and racing: Xenon Racer

$50 at Amazon

Zombeh!: Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

$5 on Nintendo eShop

Game on!

These are all of the games that currently support the Nintendo Switch Online service, so you can enjoy them together with friends and family as you see fit. More games are always getting added, so check back often to see what new games you can play together!

If you need a few suggestions, some of our favorites include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate because it's the ultimate brawl fighter, especially with the huge roster of characters to choose from as well as gorgeous stages. Another favorite is Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate because there's a ton of content to play through either solo or with friends. Plus, who doesn't like to go hunt monsters to make cool weapons and armor? Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of our favorite racing games because of our favorite Nintendo characters and insane tracks—it's a great multiplayer game.

